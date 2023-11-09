Beijing Unveils Economic Plan to Strengthen Ties with Taiwan

In an effort to foster closer ties with Taiwan, Beijing has recently unveiled an economic plan aimed at integrating the island with China’s Fujian province. The plan outlines a vision for further collaboration between the two regions in various sectors, including finance, education, healthcare, and transportation.

Under the plan, Taiwanese companies are encouraged to list on Chinese stock exchanges, allowing them to participate in the development of the mainland’s financial market. Additionally, measures will be implemented to facilitate Taiwanese workers and families to live and work in Fujian. Taiwanese students will have the opportunity to enroll in schools in the province, while residents of Taiwan will be encouraged to purchase property in Fujian.

Beijing also intends to strengthen infrastructure connections between the two regions. Joint projects on electricity, gas, and bridges are planned between mainland cities in Fujian and Taiwanese islands. Passenger and freight routes between Fujian and Taiwan will be intensified, promoting greater economic and social integration.

While this economic plan from Beijing may be viewed as an incentive, it forms part of a broader push for reunification with Taiwan. However, the plan faces skepticism from Taiwanese authorities. The Mainland Affairs Council, responsible for managing Taiwan’s policy towards China, has dismissed the plan as “wishful thinking”, accusing Beijing of trying to lure Taiwanese businesses and individuals to integrate into the mainland’s systems and accept Communist Party leadership.

It remains to be seen whether Beijing’s economic plan will successfully bring Taiwan closer to China. Similar initiatives in the past have been met with resistance from Taiwanese citizens who prioritize their nation’s sovereignty and independence. Nevertheless, this latest effort signifies China’s ongoing commitment to pursuing closer ties with Taiwan, even as military tensions in the region continue to escalate.