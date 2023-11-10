China Implements New Restrictions on Drone Exports Amid Concerns of Military Utilization

China, a prominent player in the drone industry, has recently announced the imposition of export restrictions on long-range civilian drones. The move comes in response to Russia’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the growing apprehension that these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) might be converted for military purposes. While China maintains a neutral stance in the war, it has been alarmed by reports suggesting the involvement of Chinese-made drones in reconnaissance and even possible attacks.

To tackle this issue, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has introduced export controls, effective from Tuesday, with the aim of preventing the misuse of drones for “non-peaceful purposes.” However, it’s important to note that certain drone exports will still be permissible. The restrictions will specifically apply to drones that possess capabilities beyond the natural sight distance of operators or those that can remain airborne for more than 30 minutes. Additionally, drones equipped with attachments capable of launching objects and weighing over 7 kilograms (15½ pounds) will also fall under the purview of these restrictions.

In recent years, China has established itself as a leading developer and exporter of drones. However, DJI Technology Co., one of the top contenders in the global drone industry, made headlines in April 2022 when it decided to withdraw from both Russia and Ukraine to prevent its drones from being exploited in combat situations. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce acknowledged the mounting risk of high-performance civilian drones being transformed into military assets, attributing this concern as the driving force behind the newly implemented export controls.

China contends that it has consistently opposed the military application of civilian drones. In fact, certain Chinese drone companies suspended their operations in conflict zones voluntarily since the crisis in Ukraine. The government blames the United States and Western media for disseminating “false information” regarding Chinese drone exports. Despite criticism, Beijing maintains that its trade relationship with Russia is simply a normal economic cooperation, despite a recent U.S. intelligence report suggesting that China potentially provided equipment to Ukraine that may have military implications. The report highlighted Russian customs data pointing to the supply of drones, navigation equipment, fighter jet parts, and other goods by Chinese state-owned military contractors.

The Biden administration has cautioned China about the potential consequences if it continues to support Russia’s war efforts. However, it remains unclear whether the specific trade activities cited in the intelligence report will trigger any retaliatory action from the United States. China and Russia boasted of an unwavering friendship characterized as “no-limits” before the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Even after the invasion, China has vetoed attempts to condemn Moscow in the United Nations and has echoed Russian justifications for the attack.

In light of recent developments, China views the moderate expansion of drone control as a significant measure to demonstrate the responsibility of being a major country. The Ukrainian government had appealed to DJI in March 2022 to cease selling drones that were allegedly being employed by the Russian military to target missile attacks. DJI, however, rebuffed accusations of divulging data on Ukraine’s military positions to Russia.

