China is calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and is emphasizing the need for talks to establish an independent State of Palestine. Taking a firm stance on the escalating tensions, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concerns over the violence between Palestine and Israel.

While not mentioning Hamas specifically, the Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza and has been designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union, China emphasized the importance of implementing a two-state solution. The Chinese foreign ministry believes that addressing the root cause of the conflict lies in creating an independent State of Palestine.

The situation in the region remains dire, with casualties mounting on both sides. Hamas militants infiltrated Israel, resulting in the deaths of at least 700 people, including civilians, while Israel has responded with counteroffensive strikes on Gaza. The Palestinian health ministry has reported a death toll of 370.

China is urging all relevant parties to exercise restraint, protect civilians, and end hostilities to prevent further deterioration of the situation. The country believes that the international community must act urgently and increase efforts to address the Palestine question. China is committed to working with the international community to bring about lasting peace between Palestine and Israel.

In a more direct statement, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations condemned all violence and attacks against civilians. China’s stance on the conflict reflects its commitment to upholding peace and stability in the region. The international community should take note of China’s call for an immediate ceasefire and support efforts to restart peace talks for a long-lasting solution. It is crucial to prioritize the well-being of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire and work towards a peaceful resolution that benefits all parties involved.