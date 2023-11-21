China Reacts to Argentina’s Shift Away from BRICS and China Ties

Argentina’s recent presidential elections resulted in a surprising win for Javier Milei, a pro-Bitcoin candidate. His victory signals a potential shift in the country’s economic policies, including a plan to sever ties with China and align more closely with the United States dollar. This decision has caught the attention of China, Argentina’s second-largest trade partner, and has implications for both trade and investment between the two nations.

Milei’s campaign promises have been radical and far-reaching. He intends to abolish the Central Bank, abandon the Argentine Peso, and replace it with the US dollar to address the country’s financial crisis. Additionally, he plans to sever political links with China and other “communist” nations, opting for cooperation solely in the private sector. Milei’s rhetoric has been sharp, referring to China as an “assassin” and criticizing its residents’ lack of freedom.

China’s reaction to Milei’s proposed changes has been measured. On one hand, China is keenly aware of its significant investment in Argentina, particularly in sectors such as energy, agriculture, and infrastructure. Numerous projects, including hydropower dams and trade partnerships, have been established between the two countries. Severing ties with China could potentially have far-reaching consequences, including job losses and a disruption in ongoing projects.

However, China has taken a pragmatic approach and offered congratulations to Milei on his election victory. This response indicates a willingness to engage with the new Argentine government, despite the potential strain in bilateral relations. China recognizes the importance of maintaining economic stability and solid trade partnerships, even in the face of political differences.

It remains uncertain whether Milei will be successful in implementing his proposed changes. Argentina’s ambassador to China warns against severing ties, citing the potential negative impact on jobs and the economy. Milei’s opponent in the elections also emphasized the significance of China as a trade partner and the need to consider alternative trade options. The future of Argentina’s membership in the BRICS economic bloc and its involvement in China’s Belt and Road Initiative hangs in the balance, with subsequent events highly uncertain.

