China Demands Removal of Grounded Warship as Tensions Rise in South China Sea

In a recent development, tensions between China and the Philippines have escalated over the disputed Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. The Chinese foreign ministry has reiterated its call for the Philippines to tow away a grounded warship, which currently serves as a base. Manila, on the other hand, has refused to abandon the area, accusing China’s coast guard of aggressive actions against Philippine vessels.

China’s foreign ministry stated that the Philippines must immediately remove the warship from Second Thomas Shoal and restore it to its unoccupied state. Despite China’s repeated communications through diplomatic channels, the Philippines has allegedly ignored their goodwill and sincerity.

A video released by the Chinese coast guard showcased their ship using a water cannon to warn the Philippine vessel on August 5th. The Chinese coast guard claims to have exercised rational restraint by not hitting the smaller Philippine vessel.

Assistant Director General of the Philippines’ National Security Council, Jonathan Malaya, emphasized that the country would never abandon its post in Ayungin Shoal. He urged China to avoid escalating the situation through additional aggressive actions and instead pursue sincere negotiations and diplomatic means to resolve the dispute.

These heightened tensions occur as the Philippines shifts its focus back to the United States, which has been supportive of Manila in its maritime conflicts with China. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has taken a more assertive stance in the South China Sea issue.

China’s coast guard has also warned the Philippines against sending ships to the shoal and supplying construction materials for repairing and reinforcing the grounded warship. China views these actions as a violation of its sovereignty and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian expressed the hope that both countries would engage in talks to maintain peace and tranquillity in the relevant waters. China claims sovereignty over nearly the entire South China Sea, which overlaps with the territories of Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

