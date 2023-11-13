New Leadership Change in China’s Defense Ministry and State Councilors

China’s defense ministry witnessed a significant leadership change as General Li Shangfu was removed from his position on Tuesday. Alongside him, former foreign minister Qin Gang was also stripped of his titles as state councilors. This move comes after both leaders had vanished from the public eye without any explanation, leading to widespread speculation.

The decision to remove Li and Qin from their roles as state councilors is a rare occurrence, as it involves axing officials from the inner circle of the ruling Communist Party. The timing of Li’s firing, which took place almost two months after his absence became the subject of curiosity, adds to the intrigue surrounding these developments.

The shake-up at the top levels of power in China follows recent economic challenges and escalating tensions with the United States. The implications of these leadership changes on policy direction are yet to be determined. It remains uncertain whether these moves reflect a deeper crackdown on corruption and perceived disloyalty or serve as a means for President Xi Jinping to consolidate power and control within the party.

The removal of Qin Gang, a former ambassador to the United States and a rising figure within the Chinese leadership, further emphasizes the message of party supremacy over the state. As Alexander Neill, a strategic adviser on Asia-Pacific geopolitics, highlighted, this trend aligns with Xi Jinping’s focus on centralizing power.

Wang Yi, Qin’s replacement, is currently in Washington, engaging with high-ranking U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. This visit paves the way for a potential meeting between President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in the near future.

As is customary in Chinese governance, no explanation was provided for the removal of these leaders. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the country’s top legislative body, approved the decision to leave Li’s position vacant. It is crucial to note that Li’s role as defense minister carried more ceremonial duties compared to the Defense Secretary of the United States.

The absence of Li, an aerospace engineer and military general, from public view since August 29 raises questions about his potential investigation for corruption. Reports from Western media outlets have suggested that he was facing such allegations and would soon be removed from his position. However, these details remain unconfirmed by NBC News.

The removal of Li from power may indicate a possible opportunity for direct dialogue between the United States and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) leadership. As the PLA is accountable to the Communist Party leadership, Li’s departure may open avenues for closer engagement with top military officials.

The current whereabouts of Li and Qin are unknown, and it remains uncertain whether they will face prosecution. Additionally, Li continues to face sanctions imposed by Washington due to his involvement in China’s 2017 purchase of Russian weapons. China expressed strong disapproval of these sanctions at the time.

This leadership change marks the end of Li and Qin’s political careers, as they are no longer at the center of government power. The lack of information regarding their current circumstances adds to the intrigue surrounding their departure.

FAQ:

Q: Why were General Li Shangfu and former foreign minister Qin Gang removed from their positions?

A: The Chinese government has not provided an official explanation for their removal. Speculation suggests reasons such as corruption allegations or political realignments.

Q: What impact will these leadership changes have on China’s policy direction?

A: The implications on policy direction remain uncertain. It is unclear whether these changes reflect a crackdown on corruption and disloyalty or a consolidation of power within the ruling Communist Party.

Q: Where are Li and Qin now, and will they face prosecution?

A: The current whereabouts of Li and Qin are unknown, and it is uncertain whether they will face prosecution for any alleged misconduct or wrongdoing.

Q: What are the potential implications of Li’s removal for U.S.-China relations?

A: Li’s departure may present an opportunity for direct dialogue between the United States and the top leadership of the People’s Liberation Army. This could potentially facilitate closer engagement and communication between the two countries.

