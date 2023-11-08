China Aims to Limit Facial Recognition Technology Use, Promote Non-Biometric Methods

China is taking steps to restrict the use of facial recognition technology by businesses and encourage the adoption of non-biometric personal identification methods, according to draft rules published by the Cyberspace Administration. The proposed policy emphasizes the need for individual consent and a specific purpose when using facial recognition technology.

The draft rules state, “If there are non-biometric verification technology for achieving a similar purpose or business requirements, those non-biometric verification methods should be preferred.” This highlights the Chinese government’s intention to prioritize alternative identification methods over facial recognition, as long as they effectively serve the same purpose.

While individual consent is generally required for using facial recognition, there are exceptions for certain administrative situations, though the specific instances are not clarified in the draft. The rules also encourage the use of national facial recognition systems if the technology is employed.

The installation of surveillance equipment and personal identification systems in public places is permitted only for the purpose of maintaining public safety, and clear signage indicating the presence of such technology is mandatory.

Business sectors such as airports, hotels, stations, banks, stadiums, and exhibition halls may no longer utilize facial recognition for personal identity verification unless required by law. However, the draft does not specify the legal requirements that would necessitate the use of facial recognition in these establishments.

Additionally, the proposed rules prohibit the use of facial recognition as the sole means for access control in building management systems. If individuals do not consent to facial recognition, alternative “reasonable and convenient” methods should be provided. Hotel rooms, public bathrooms, changing rooms, and other private areas are also forbidden from installing equipment for collecting images or personal information.

The draft rules are currently open for public comment until September 7, allowing individuals and organizations to contribute feedback and opinions on the proposed restrictions.

In recent weeks, China’s cybersecurity regulator has also released draft rules regarding minors’ phone screen time limitations and enhanced personal data protection requirements. These measures reflect the government’s ongoing efforts to safeguard privacy and balance the use of emerging technologies with individual rights and security concerns.