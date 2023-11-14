New Development in Ukraine Talks: China’s Prominent Role in Diplomatic Efforts

Beijing has garnered praise for its participation in the recent talks aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. The talks, held in Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah, brought together more than 40 nations, including Ukraine, the United States, and European states, along with the influential BRICS group of countries. China’s attendance at the summit, despite not being invited by Russia, has been hailed as a diplomatic victory by Ukraine.

China’s Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, played a significant role in the discussions, engaging with all parties involved to further consolidate international consensus. Beijing’s foreign ministry reaffirmed its commitment to working towards peace talks based on its 12-point proposal for Ukraine. While China has maintained a neutral stance in the conflict, its close ties with Russia have been apparent. However, China is increasingly seeking to establish itself as an international peacekeeper.

The significance of China’s presence at the summit cannot be understated. It highlights China’s growing influence on the global stage and its desire to play a more active role in resolving international conflicts. This is in line with China’s broader diplomatic strategy of deepening ties with countries in the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia.

China’s relationship with Saudi Arabia has been on the rise, and the two countries have been keen to showcase their increasingly close ties. Earlier this year, China played a crucial role in brokering a landmark normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Additionally, Saudi Arabia and Russia have coordinated their oil output as members of the OPEC+ group, which has raised eyebrows in the West.

While Russia has largely dismissed the talks as Western efforts destined to fail, it acknowledged the potential value of the participation of China and other BRICS countries. Russia sees this as an opportunity for these nations to convey a more balanced perspective to the Western supporters of Ukraine. Russia plans to discuss the outcome of the talks with its BRICS partners.

As the conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate, with no immediate prospects for direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, China’s role in these diplomatic efforts marks an important development. China’s willingness to engage in discussions highlights its growing influence and its desire to be seen as a key player in resolving global conflicts.

