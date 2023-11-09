UK Government Responds to Report on China Strategy

The UK government has responded to a report by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee on the country’s China strategy. Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, expressed his awareness of the threat posed by China’s Communist regime to the UK’s open and democratic way of life. While some Tories have called for China to be officially classified as a “threat,” Sunak described China as an “epoch-defining and systemic challenge.” The government is committed to taking all necessary steps to protect the country from foreign state activity.

The Intelligence and Security Committee’s report warns that China has successfully penetrated every sector of the UK’s economy using its size, ambition, and capability. It also highlights China’s efforts to exert influence and interfere in UK affairs. The report specifically points out China’s use of money and influence to buy academia and suppress criticism of the country. The government responded by acknowledging that some Chinese actions cross the line from influence into interference.

In response to growing concerns, the UK intelligence community has significantly increased its resources devoted to tackling the China challenge. The government has already taken steps, such as blocking investment deals linked to China, banning Huawei from the UK’s 5G telecoms network, and acquiring the stake in the Sizewell C nuclear power project previously held by a Chinese state-owned company.

The government recognizes the need for further investment to address the China threat. It is increasing funding for Mandarin language training and programs to deepen expertise in dealing with China. The National Security Act, passed in July, introduces new offenses to combat foreign interference, foreign intelligence service assistance, sabotage, and theft of trade secrets. The government is also taking measures to protect universities from threats to freedom of speech.

While the report has faced criticism for being out of date, the government insists that its approach to China is guided by the need to protect UK prosperity and security, align with allies, and maintain constructive and stable relations with China. The government emphasizes that cooperation with China is vital in areas such as the mutual economic interests and tackling climate change.