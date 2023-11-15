China Committed to Market Access Expansion Despite Criticism

Amidst foreign criticism, China remains resolute in its commitment to expand market access and increase imports, as stated by Premier Li Qiang at the annual China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Acknowledging concerns from European firms about the need for more tangible improvements in China’s business environment, Li emphasized China’s dedication to opening up its economy and projected imports of goods and services to reach a cumulative $17 trillion within the next five years.

Li emphasized that regardless of global changes, China’s determination to share development opportunities with the world remains unwavering. To achieve this, China aims to foster coordinated development of trade in goods and services, protect an international business environment, and relax market access restrictions, including lifting barriers on foreign investment in manufacturing.

The China International Import Expo, launched by President Xi Jinping in 2018, plays a crucial role in promoting China’s free trade credentials and addressing criticism of its trade surplus with multiple countries. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participation in the expo over the past three years has been limited.

In response to criticism from the European Chamber of Commerce in China, which referred to the expo as a “political showcase,” European businesses urged authorities to implement concrete measures that would restore confidence. Despite the slump in China’s imports this year, recent data suggests that the downward trend may be easing.

Li highlighted success stories from the expo, such as an Afghan carpet maker and a Japanese pharmaceutical firm (although not explicitly identified), to illustrate the positive impact of the event. He added that out of the 3,400 companies participating this year, more than 200 have been repeat attendees for the past six years.

Among the participants in this year’s expo are delegations from Australia and the United States, as well as major companies like Micron Technology, Nestle, Burberry, and L’Oreal, according to state media reports.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, during his country’s first visit to China by a leader in seven years, expressed the significance of dialogue and cooperation for the benefit of all parties at the expo’s opening ceremony.

In the previous year, intentional deals worth $73.52 billion were signed at the fair, representing a 3.9% increase from the year before.

Premier Li Qiang also announced China’s intent to actively pursue its application to join the Comprehensive Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a landmark trade pact established in 2018. Additionally, other countries like Taiwan, Ukraine, Costa Rica, Uruguay, and Ecuador have applied for membership.

While Britain recently became the 12th member of the CPTPP, China’s application is next in line to be considered by the members in the order of submission.

China’s ongoing commitment to market access expansion demonstrates its determination to navigate global challenges and foster international cooperation.

FAQ

1. What is the China International Import Expo?

The China International Import Expo is an annual trade fair launched by President Xi Jinping in 2018 to promote China’s free trade credentials and address criticism of its trade surplus with various countries. It serves as a platform for international companies to showcase their products and explore business opportunities within the Chinese market.

2. What are the goals of China in expanding market access?

China aims to foster coordinated development of trade in goods and services, protect an international business environment, and relax market access restrictions, including lifting barriers on foreign investment in manufacturing. The goal is to create a more open and favorable business environment that encourages international trade and cooperation.

3. What is the Comprehensive Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)?

The Comprehensive Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership is a trade pact established in 2018 among 11 countries, including Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam. It aims to reduce trade barriers, enhance economic integration, and promote cooperation among member countries. China and other countries, such as Taiwan, Ukraine, Costa Rica, Uruguay, and Ecuador, have expressed their interest in joining the partnership.

