China’s Reaction to German Foreign Minister’s Statements on President Xi

China has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the recent remarks made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, describing Chinese President Xi Jinping as a “dictator” in a live interview. The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement claiming that Baerbock’s words were “extremely absurd” and a severe infringement on China’s dignity.

Baerbock’s comments were made during her trip to the United States, where she expressed Germany’s support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. In response to a question about the implications of Russian President Vladimir Putin winning the war against Ukraine, Baerbock highlighted the potential message it would send to other dictators, including President Xi.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry made it clear that they had communicated their concerns to the German government through diplomatic channels, referring to the issue as a “political provocation.” This incident adds to a growing list of similar remarks made by global leaders concerning President Xi. Previously, US President Joe Biden had referred to Xi as a “dictator,” following Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China.

The statements by Baerbock reflect the ongoing debate within the German government over their stance towards China. While Germany maintains a strong economic relationship with China as its top trading partner, there has been internal division regarding how to approach Beijing’s assertive foreign policies.

In July, Berlin released a new China policy, labeling China as a “partner, competitor, systemic rival.” This policy seeks to strike a balance between different positions within the German coalition government. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, representing the Social Democrats, takes a more trade-friendly approach towards China, while Baerbock, as a Green politician, has been critical of Beijing.

It is clear that Baerbock’s remarks have further strained the already complex relationship between Germany and China. As both countries navigate their competing interests, it remains to be seen how the diplomatic tension caused by such statements will be resolved.