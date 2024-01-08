China has responded to the ongoing row between India and the Maldives by urging New Delhi to adopt a more open-minded approach. In a recent editorial, the Global Times emphasized the importance of trilateral cooperation between China, India, and the Maldives and dismissed claims that China is pressuring the Maldives against India.

The editorial challenged the Indian media’s speculation that Maldives President Muizzu’s visit to Beijing signaled a prioritization of China over India. Instead, it suggested that Muizzu’s decision to visit China first reflects a desire to maintain a balanced state-to-state relationship with both nations. This departure from the traditional practice of visiting India first is seen as a strategic move by the Maldives to assert its independence and cultivate closer ties with multiple partners.

During his visit, Muizzu, accompanied by his wife, also took the opportunity to explore the Xiamen Free Trade Zone in China’s Fujian province. The editorial mentioned the expectations of strategic guidance and the possibility of multiple agreements being discussed during Muizzu’s meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China’s perspective on the India-Maldives dispute highlights the importance of open-mindedness and collaboration among all parties involved. By proposing trilateral cooperation, China seeks to encourage dialogue and foster mutually beneficial relationships in the South Asian region.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is China pressuring the Maldives against India?

A: China denies these claims and instead promotes trilateral cooperation between China, India, and the Maldives.

Q: Why did Maldives President Muizzu visit China before India?

A: Muizzu’s decision to visit China first is seen as an attempt to maintain a balanced state-to-state relationship and diversify the Maldives’ international partnerships.

Q: What does China expect from its relationship with the Maldives?

A: China aims for strategic guidance and the possibility of multiple agreements to strengthen its ties with the Maldives.

Q: What is China’s stance on the India-Maldives dispute?

A: China advocates for an open-minded approach and believes that its cooperation with South Asian countries is not a zero-sum game. Trilateral cooperation is seen as a way to promote dialogue and collaboration in the region.