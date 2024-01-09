Amidst the recent India-Maldives row, an editorial in the Global Times has presented an alternative viewpoint, advocating for trilateral cooperation between China, India, and the Maldives. The article dismisses claims of China pressuring the Maldives against India and urges India to adopt a more open-minded approach.

Rather than framing China’s engagement with South Asian countries as a zero-sum game, the editorial emphasizes the potential for collaborative efforts that benefit all parties involved. It suggests that the ongoing dispute between India and the Maldives can be resolved through dialogue and cooperation instead of suspicion and confrontation.

One aspect the article focuses on is Maldives President Muizzu’s visit to Beijing. The Indian media speculated that his decision to prioritize China over India during this visit signaled a shift in alliances. However, the editorial offers a different interpretation. It suggests that Muizzu’s choice to visit China first could be seen as an attempt to maintain a balanced relationship with both nations. This departure from the traditional protocol of visiting India first highlights the importance of establishing multidimensional ties with multiple partners.

During his visit, Muizzu and his wife explored the Xiamen Free Trade Zone in China’s Fujian province. The editorial hints at the potential for strategic guidance and the signing of multiple agreements during discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. While exact details remain undisclosed, this visit could pave the way for deeper economic cooperation and friendship between China and the Maldives.

The concept of trilateral cooperation, as proposed by the Global Times, presents an intriguing possibility for the region. By fostering collaboration between China, India, and the Maldives, there is the potential to address existing disputes, promote economic development, and enhance regional stability.

1. What is trilateral cooperation?

Trilateral cooperation refers to collaboration between three parties or countries to achieve common goals, address shared challenges, and enhance mutual understanding.

2. Is China pressuring the Maldives against India?

The article challenges claims of Chinese pressure on the Maldives against India and emphasizes the need for a more nuanced perspective. It suggests that China’s engagement with South Asian countries should not be viewed as a zero-sum game but rather as an opportunity for cooperation.

3. Why did President Muizzu visit China before India?

President Muizzu’s decision to visit China first is seen as an effort to maintain a balanced relationship with both China and India. It signifies the importance of establishing multidimensional ties and engaging with multiple partners.

4. What is the potential impact of trilateral cooperation in the region?

Trilateral cooperation between China, India, and the Maldives holds the potential to address existing disputes, foster economic development, and enhance regional stability. It opens avenues for dialogue, collaboration, and collective problem-solving.