A New Era of Submarine Warfare: China’s Stealthy Advancements

China is making significant strides in the development of its new generation of nuclear-armed submarines, raising concerns among U.S. and allied forces about their ability to track these stealthy vessels. With evidence pointing to the operationalization of the Type 096 ballistic missile submarine by the end of the decade, analysts and defense attaches are warning that these submarines will be remarkably difficult to detect.

The stealth capabilities of these submarines are drawing attention due to their potential to undermine the U.S. and its allies’ efforts to monitor and track Chinese naval activities. According to the research conducted at the U.S. Naval War College’s China Maritime Studies Institute, the Type 096 submarines are expected to outmatch their predecessors in terms of stealth, sensors, and weapons systems.

While the United States and its allies have been conducting military patrols for years, China’s older Type 094 submarines were considered relatively noisy, posing a significant disadvantage in underwater operations. However, the advancements in the new Type 096 submarines are set to bridge that gap and pose profound implications for the Indo-Pacific region.

The research reveals that China’s new submarines will incorporate “imitative innovation” of Russian technology, potentially resulting in breakthroughs in areas such as pump-jet propulsion and internal quieting devices. These advancements, combined with their larger size and improved stealth capabilities, will make detection and tracking a considerable challenge.

The international effort to track Chinese submarines has increased, with countries like Japan and India joining the United States, Australia, and Britain. Anti-submarine warfare drills and deployments of sub-hunting aircraft, such as the P-8 Poseidon, have surged in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean. Moreover, the United States is undergoing a significant upgrade of its undersea surveillance network to counter China’s growing submarine fleet presence.

The intensified submarine surveillance battle and the prospect of quieter Chinese submarines have also played a role in the AUKUS deal between Australia, Britain, and the United States. The deal includes increased deployments of attack submarines to strengthen regional security. Australia, in particular, expects to launch its first nuclear-powered attack submarines by the 2030s.

Although China’s submarine force may eventually achieve technological parity, it will require intensive training over the next decade to match the capabilities of AUKUS. The advancements in China’s submarine program present a challenge primarily to the United States rather than Russia, as Moscow sees China as a strategic partner in the naval arena.

As China’s submarine programs progress, the balance of power in submarine warfare is gradually shifting. The need for enhanced surveillance technologies and strategic planning has become crucial to maintain regional stability amid this new era of stealthy advancements in underwater technology.