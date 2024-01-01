China Appoints New Defense Minister, Dong Jun, Following Months of Speculation

China has announced the appointment of Dong Jun, former naval commander, as its new defense minister. The decision comes two months after the removal of his predecessor, Li Shangfu, who had been absent from public view for an extended period. The announcement was made by the top body of China’s legislature, following their final session for the year.

Dong Jun had been serving as the top commander of the Chinese navy since 2021. His appointment puts an end to the speculations surrounding the vacancy left by Li Shangfu’s removal in October. Li, who was appointed defense minister in March, disappeared from public view in late August, leading to intense speculation about his fate.

This recent personnel change in the country’s upper ranks adds to a series of unexplained shakeups. In July, former Foreign Minister Qin Gang was dramatically ousted, and two leaders from the PLA’s Rocket Force were also removed, all without explanation.

Before Li’s disappearance, Chinese President Xi Jinping had gathered the military’s top brass in Beijing for a meeting, during which he stressed the importance of political loyalty, discipline, and the party’s “absolute leadership” over the armed forces.

The Chinese government has chosen not to comment on Li Shangfu’s whereabouts or the reasons behind his absence. The Wall Street Journal reported that Li had been taken away for questioning in September, according to a source close to decision-making in Beijing. Meanwhile, the US government believes that the defense minister is under investigation, as reported by the Financial Times, citing American officials. The motives behind this investigation remain undisclosed.

Dong Jun, the newly appointed minister, has been the top commander of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy since 2021. Another change within the navy was the promotion of former submarine commander Hu Zhongming to admiral.

In China, the defense minister primarily serves as a figurehead for military diplomacy with other countries. Unlike their counterparts in the United States and other nations, the Chinese defense minister does not hold command power, which resides with the Central Military Commission.

This appointment marks an important development in China’s defense sector. More details are expected to emerge regarding the circumstances surrounding Li Shangfu’s removal and Dong Jun’s new role as the defense minister.

