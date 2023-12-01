China Mourns the Passing of an Esteemed Diplomat

The recent passing of Henry Kissinger, a former American secretary of state, has deeply saddened and affected the Chinese nation. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has recognized Kissinger as a trailblazer and mastermind behind the establishment of China-US relations, a pivotal moment in the diplomatic history of both nations.

In a press briefing, Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the ministry, expressed the Chinese people’s enduring gratitude for Kissinger’s sincere dedication and significant contributions to fostering strong ties between China and the United States. The condolences of Chinese leader Xi Jinping were also conveyed to US President Joe Biden.

Kissinger’s death has sparked an outpouring of grief on Chinese social media platforms. He dominated the trending topics list on Weibo, a popular microblogging site, with over 400 million views. Numerous comments expressed heartfelt farewells to “the old friend of the Chinese people” and reflected on Kissinger’s profound impact on history.

FAQs

What role did Henry Kissinger play in China-US relations? Henry Kissinger played a central role in establishing diplomatic relations between China and the United States. His secret meeting with Chinese leaders in 1971 set the stage for President Richard Nixon’s groundbreaking visit the following year, ultimately leading to the normalization of ties in 1979.

Why is Henry Kissinger highly regarded in China? Henry Kissinger is highly regarded in China for his instrumental role in paving the way for diplomatic relations between China and the United States. His efforts laid the foundation for the country’s reengagement with the world, marking a significant turning point in China’s history.