China’s Military Modernization and the Importance of Ties with India for Global Balance of Power

New Delhi: The unprecedented scale of China’s military modernization has raised concerns about the balance of power in the world, according to Australian foreign minister Penny Wong. During the 2+2 ministerial dialogue in New Delhi, Wong emphasized the crucial role of strategic ties between Australia and India in countering China’s expansionist agenda.

China’s military modernization efforts have been described as unprecedented and lacking transparency. Wong highlighted the need for partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region to ensure a free and open order, grounded in sovereignty. She stressed that India’s contribution to the strategic balance of power makes it a crucial partner for Australia.

The strategic group known as Quad, consisting of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, has been conducting joint military exercises to counter China’s influence in the region. These countries have advocated for a free and fair Indo-Pacific, sending a message to China about the importance of upholding international norms.

Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and defense minister Richard Marles echoed Wong’s sentiments, stating that China is the “biggest security anxiety” for both India and Australia. Marles emphasized the need for the two countries to collaborate on maritime domain awareness and work together in the face of common security challenges.

FAQs:

What is China’s military modernization?

China’s military modernization refers to its efforts to enhance and upgrade its military capabilities, including improvements in technology, equipment, and personnel training. These efforts aim to strengthen China’s defense capabilities and expand its influence in the region.

Why are ties between Australia and India important?

Ties between Australia and India are seen as crucial for maintaining the balance of power in the face of China’s military modernization and expansionist agenda. Both countries share concerns about China’s activities in the Indo-Pacific region and seek to work together to ensure a free and open order.

What is the Quad?

The Quad is a strategic group composed of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. It was formed to address shared concerns about China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. The Quad members engage in joint military exercises and advocate for a free and fair Indo-Pacific.

