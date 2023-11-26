The Rise of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: China Calls for More Measures

China’s Ministry of Health has issued a call for local authorities to increase the number of fever clinics, as the country grapples with a surge in respiratory illnesses during its first full winter since easing COVID-19 restrictions. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently raised concerns about clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children, prompting China to provide more information.

The transparency of reporting during the early stages of the pandemic has been a subject of scrutiny for both China and the WHO. However, the WHO has confirmed that no new or unusual pathogens have been detected in the recent respiratory illness cases. Instead, the surge in acute respiratory illnesses is believed to be connected to the simultaneous circulation of several pathogens, with influenza being the most prominent.

Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, emphasized the need to enhance healthcare facilities by increasing the number of relevant clinics and treatment areas, extending service hours, and ensuring an adequate supply of pharmaceuticals. Additionally, there is a focus on implementing effective epidemic prevention and control measures in crowded places like schools, childcare institutions, and nursing homes to reduce the flow of people and visits.

Concerns have been raised about the high number of cases among children, particularly in northern regions such as Beijing and Liaoning province. Hospitals in these areas are already reporting long waiting times for treatment.

The State Council, China’s cabinet, has warned that influenza will likely peak during the winter and spring seasons, while mycoplasma pneumoniae infection will remain high in certain areas. The council also highlighted the risk of a potential rebound in COVID-19 infections.

To address these challenges, localities are urged to strengthen information reporting on infectious diseases, ensuring that timely and accurate data are provided. The current cases in China are believed to be linked to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions 11 months ago, as well as the circulation of known pathogens like mycoplasma pneumoniae, a bacterial infection commonly affecting children since May.

FAQ:

What are fever clinics? Fever clinics are specialized medical facilities that focus on diagnosing and treating patients with fever-related symptoms, typically indicating infection or illness. What is mycoplasma pneumoniae? Mycoplasma pneumoniae is a common bacterial infection that primarily affects the respiratory system, causing pneumonia-like symptoms. What precautions are being taken in crowded places? Epidemic prevention and control measures, such as reducing the flow of people and visits, are being implemented in key crowded places like schools, childcare institutions, and nursing homes. What is the State Council’s role in this situation? The State Council is China’s cabinet and is responsible for issuing guidelines, policies, and warnings regarding various matters, including public health.

