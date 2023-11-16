The Crackdown on Civil Society: China Tightens Grip on Activists’ Rights

In a disquieting move by the Chinese government, prominent activists Huang Xueqin and Wang Jianbing are set to face a secret trial as the Communist Party intensifies its crackdown on civil society. Detained for the past two years, the independent journalist and #MeToo activist, Huang, and labor rights activist, Wang, were taken into custody in September 2021 by Guangzhou authorities. Accused of inciting subversion of state power, the duo’s trial will take place behind closed doors at the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court.

With a conviction rate that exceeds 99.9%, the judicial system in China is heavily influenced by the ruling party, raising concerns among rights advocates about the fairness of the trial. Huang and Wang have been denied access to legal representation of their choosing during their prolonged detention. Reports suggest that both activists endured lengthy interrogations, with Huang frequently subjected to middle-of-the-night questioning by the police. Supporters fear the trial will be nothing more than a farce, lacking any semblance of justice.

The details of the case against Huang and Wang remain undisclosed, leaving their loved ones and supporters in the dark. However, it is believed that the charges may be connected to the regular gatherings hosted by Wang at his apartment. In the aftermath of their arrest, over 70 friends and supporters of the activists were summoned by the police for questioning. Some were coerced into signing fabricated testimonies, falsely implicating Huang and Wang in organizing political gatherings aimed at criticizing the government.

The gatherings hosted by Wang attracted individuals passionate about public affairs, encompassing a wide range of topics from feminism, LGBTQ+ rights, and labor rights to environmental protection. Participants not only shared their experiences and viewpoints but also engaged in recreational activities together. Sadly, the crackdown on activists resulted in the dissolution of this supportive community, leaving its members feeling isolated and disconnected.

William Nee, a research and advocacy coordinator at Chinese Human Rights Defenders, suggests that the true aim of the case may be to dismantle informal networks and friendships among civil society activists in Guangzhou. The Chinese government’s tightening grip on civil society has already stifled independent NGOs, and now there seems to be an effort to suppress even the informal solidarity that exists among free-thinking individuals who could pose a potential political threat to the regime.

Huang Xueqin, known for her work as an investigative reporter for liberal-leaning media outlets, played a pivotal role in igniting the #MeToo movement in China. In 2018, she used her influential social media platform to amplify the voice of a graduate student who shared her experience of unwanted sexual advances from her PhD supervisor. Huang herself also spoke out about the sexual harassment she endured as a young intern, shedding light on the pervasive nature of the issue. A survey she conducted among female journalists revealed that 84% of respondents had encountered sexual harassment in their workplaces.

As the trial of Huang Xueqin and Wang Jianbing looms, it serves as a stark reminder of the Chinese government’s tightening control over civil society and suppression of dissent. Activists who once fought for social change have been silenced and marginalized, their communities shattered in the process. The international community must pay attention to the plight of individuals like Huang and Wang, for their struggle represents a larger battle for human rights and freedom of expression in China.

