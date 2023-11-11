A Controversial Proposal: China Considers Banning Clothing That Offends Public Sentiment

In a move that has sparked widespread outrage, the Chinese government is currently mulling over amendments to a law that could potentially result in fines and detention for individuals found to be “wearing clothing or bearing symbols in public that are detrimental to the spirit of the Chinese people and hurt the feelings of Chinese people.” While the specifics of what constitutes an offense have not been clearly defined, critics argue that such a law would grant authorities excessive power to police personal choices and expressions.

This proposal has triggered memories of a similar debate back in the 1980s during China’s era of reform and opening up. At that time, fashion choices such as flared pants and long hair were considered “weird attire” and were often prohibited in government buildings. Patrols were organized to enforce these clothing norms, cutting flared pants and long hair with scissors. However, as China gradually loosened its control over society, individualism and self-expression became important symbols of the public’s evolving relationship with the government.

Critics of the proposed law include legal scholars, journalists, and businesspeople, who argue that it could allow the authorities to suppress anything they dislike. They warn against the potential consequences of granting officials too much discretion in interpreting and applying the law based on their personal preferences and ideological beliefs. Some worry that even seemingly innocuous behaviors, such as eating Japanese food or studying the Japanese language, could be interpreted as harming the national spirit under such a law.

While the Chinese government’s obsession with control is not a recent phenomenon, it has become increasingly encroaching on personal choices under the leadership of Xi Jinping. The government has built a surveillance state, censoring news media and social platforms extensively, and even banning certain appearances, like tattoos and men wearing earrings, from phone and TV screens. This growing ideological straitjacket is now extending its reach into personal fashion choices.

Moreover, recent instances of individuals being confronted or reprimanded for their clothing choices highlight a broader societal issue. Last month, security guards prevented people dressed in rainbow-themed clothes from attending a concert featuring a Taiwanese singer, and in August, complaints were filed against a concert due to fans’ display of rainbow lights and flamboyant clothing. These incidents go beyond anti-Japanese sentiment and raise concerns about the shrinking space for personal expression and freedom in China.

If approved, the proposed amendments could potentially impose fines of up to $680 and up to 15 days in police custody for clothing offenses. This move has led many to compare China to the most socially conservative countries. There is also worry about the lack of clarity in the proposed law, as it fails to provide concrete definitions of what would constitute an offense. This ambiguity could result in the subjective interpretation of individual officers, further amplifying concerns about abuse of power.

As the discussions around this proposal continue, the Chinese public remains divided. On one hand, there are those who argue that limitations on personal expression are necessary to protect national values and unity. On the other hand, there are those who advocate for the preservation of individual freedom and the right to self-expression.

It remains to be seen how the Chinese government will address these concerns and whether the proposed amendments will be enacted. However, this current debate sheds light on the tension between individualism and state control in China and raises important questions about the future of personal expression and freedom in the country.

