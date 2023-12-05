New developments in the South China Sea: China asserts sovereignty as tensions rise

China has recently amassed a significant number of military ships in the disputed Spratly Island chain in the South China Sea, causing concern among neighboring countries. The United States’ transit of the USS Gabrielle Giffords through the area has further exacerbated tensions with China.

The Chinese military has expressed its anger over the USS Gabrielle Giffords’ presence, claiming that the vessel sailed into Chinese waters without prior notification and violated Chinese law. In response, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force spokesperson, Col. Tian Junli, accused the United States of disrupting the South China Sea and violating China’s sovereignty and security. The Chinese government asserts its indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea Islands and adjacent waters.

On the other hand, the U.S. 7th Fleet defended the transit of the USS Gabrielle Giffords, stating that it was conducting routine operations in international waters, consistent with international law. The U.S. Navy spokesperson did not provide further details about the nature of the transit.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has reported that more than 135 Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels have been massing around a Philippine claimed reef in the Spratlys. The Philippines, along with China, claims Second Thomas Shoal, where the reef is located. The Philippines currently maintains its presence in the area with an outpost consisting of the grounded landing ship tank BRP Sierra Madre. Chinese forces have previously used aggressive tactics, such as ramming and water cannons, to prevent Philippine resupply boats from reaching the outpost.

FAQ:

1. What is the dispute in the South China Sea about?

The South China Sea dispute involves conflicting territorial claims by several countries, including China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei. The main areas of contention are the Spratly Islands and the Paracel Islands, which are believed to have significant oil and gas reserves. The dispute also involves issues of maritime boundaries, fishing rights, freedom of navigation, and control over strategic waterways.

2. What is China’s Maritime Militia (CMM)?

China’s Maritime Militia is a fleet of fishing vessels that are believed to be associated with the Chinese government and military. These vessels are equipped and coordinated to support China’s territorial and maritime claims, often engaging in activities such as surveillance, harassment, and the establishment of presence in disputed areas.

