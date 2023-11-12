China Implements Stricter Measures to Regulate Travel for Muslim Citizens

China is taking extensive measures to monitor and restrict travel for its Muslim citizens, including their pilgrimage to Mecca. These efforts have sparked resourceful ways for believers to overcome these obstacles.

As China tightens control over its citizens, particularly in relation to practicing religion, the restrictions imposed on Christianity and Islam stand out. In Xinjiang alone, hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs, a Muslim ethnic minority, have been detained and arrested since 2017. Authorities across northwestern China have also been demolishing mosques, closing Islamic schools, and closely surveilling religious leaders.

This year, amidst the global travel resumption post-pandemic, Chinese authorities have further limited overseas travel for Muslim believers. The main reason cited is the concern that they may become radicalized abroad or foster religious fervor upon returning to China. To achieve this, public security officers have been stationed at domestic airports to screen outbound travelers heading to Islamic countries. They have also been tasked with contacting and persuading pilgrims already abroad to turn back and return home. Chinese Muslims who independently undertake the Hajj outside of state-authorized tours face detention or arrest upon re-entry into China.

This strict control extends even beyond China’s borders, as Chinese authorities aim to monitor their citizens overseas. The level of control and surveillance exercised by the Chinese government is unprecedented, as one of the pilgrims involved in this year’s Hajj stated, “China wants to control you even when you are outside the country.”

As Chinese Muslims face these challenges, they continue to find resourceful ways to navigate the restrictions. While the journey to Mecca may be circuitous, believers adapt, shedding their traditional attire for casual athletic wear at the airport. Despite the risks of having their passports confiscated upon their return, these individuals remain determined to fulfill their religious duty.

