The Rise of Chinese-Made Aircraft: Breaking Ground in a Dominant Market

In a groundbreaking moment for the Chinese aviation industry, two passenger jetliners manufactured in China successfully landed in Hong Kong on Tuesday. The first, known as the C919, is a large single-aisle aircraft capable of carrying up to 168 passengers. Joining it was the ARJ21, a regional jet with a seating capacity of 78-90 passengers.

The C919, powered by twin engines, has been hailed as a significant challenge to established foreign models such as Boeing’s 737 MAX and Airbus’ A320. Manufactured by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), the C919 is viewed as a potential competitor in the Western-dominated aircraft market.

China, led by President Xi Jinping, is determined to lessen its dependence on foreign technology in strategic industries like aviation. Xi has emphasized the importance of developing China’s own airliner, stating that the nation cannot be considered a true power until it achieves this milestone. As a result, the Chinese government has provided significant support, pouring state aid into the C919 project.

The development of the C919 has been no easy feat, with a lengthy 16-year development period and various delays along the way. However, the landing in Hong Kong signifies an important step forward in China’s aspirations to become a major player in the aviation industry.

The C919, while primarily manufactured in China, incorporates parts sourced from international suppliers. For instance, its engine is a product of CFM International, a joint venture between GE Aerospace of the United States and Safran Aircraft Engines of France. The tires used in the C919 are sourced from the renowned French tire manufacturer Michelin.

Earlier this year, China Eastern Airlines made a groundbreaking deal by purchasing 100 C919 aircraft for a total of $10 billion. Delivery of these planes will take place between 2024 and 2031. Additionally, GallopAir, a Brunei-based airline, has expressed its intention to acquire 30 C919 aircraft, with the deal amounting to $2 billion in total.

Comac, the manufacturer behind the C919, has also developed the ARJ-21 to compete with established regional jet manufacturers such as Embraer of Brazil and Bombardier of Canada. This move showcases China’s ambition to make a mark in various sectors of the aviation market.

As the C919 and ARJ21 landed in Hong Kong, they received a ceremonious water salute, marking a symbolic celebration of their achievement. The C919 will soon embark on a demonstration flight over Victoria Harbor before departing for Shanghai.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)