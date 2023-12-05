China Aims to Strengthen EU Ties at Summit, Emphasizes Pragmatic Cooperation

China is poised to enhance its relations with the European Union (EU) during an upcoming summit, prioritizing pragmatic cooperation as it navigates a landscape fraught with complexity and challenges. This determination was expressed by China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, during a meeting with EU diplomatic envoys in Beijing. He emphasized the significance of viewing bilateral relations from a strategic standpoint and reassured the EU that China’s approach to Europe remains steadfast.

Acknowledging that China and the EU may hold divergent perspectives on international and regional matters, Wang stressed the importance of open communication and coordination in order to fulfill a constructive role in upholding global peace, stability, and addressing global challenges. The summit, scheduled for Thursday, is anticipated to address various trade issues such as an EU anti-subsidy investigation on electric vehicles and a forthcoming inquiry on Chinese steelmakers.

The EU delegation to China and EU member state envoys emphasized their commitment to cultivating positive and stable EU-China relations. Their agenda centers on fostering mutual respect and dialogue with China rather than pursuing decoupling from the country. Their ultimate goal is to establish economic and trade relations with China that are mutually advantageous and balanced.

During their meeting, the two sides also discussed the ongoing Ukraine crisis and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, although specific details were not provided.

Ultimately, this summit serves as a crucial platform for China and the EU to strengthen their ties and overcome challenges together, paving the way for greater cooperation and understanding between the two influential global entities.

Note: The source article did not specify any sources or provide a link.