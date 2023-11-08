China Lifts Barley Tariffs with Australia, Easing Supply Concerns Amid Global Trade Tensions

China has made the decision to lift tariffs on Australian barley imports starting from August 5th, signaling a positive turn in bilateral relations between the two countries. This move comes as a relief for supply concerns, especially after Russia suspended a humanitarian pact to deliver key Ukrainian grains to global markets. The anti-dumping tariffs and countervailing duties were initially imposed in mid-2020 during a period of heightened diplomatic tensions between China and Australia, which resulted in China imposing tariffs on various Australian exports, including wine and red meat.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has announced that it is no longer necessary to continue imposing these duties on Australian barley imports due to changes in the Chinese barley market. However, no further details regarding these changes were provided. Australia’s trade minister, Don Farrell, foreign minister Penny Wong, and agriculture minister Murray Watt, have expressed their satisfaction with this outcome and believe that it will pave the way for Australian barley exporters to re-enter the Chinese market, benefiting both Australian producers and Chinese consumers.

Furthermore, Australian officials are hopeful that a similar process will occur for the removal of duties on Australian wine. Since March 2021, China has imposed significant tariffs on Australian wine, posing challenges for the Australian wine industry. The lifting of barley tariffs gives hope that progress can also be made on the wine front.

In addition to alleviating supply concerns, this development will likely open up another source of barley imports for China. Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative last month raised concerns about food price inflation. The agreement facilitated the transportation of Ukrainian agricultural products, including barley, to various countries. With China being the largest recipient of Ukrainian grain exports, this decision to lift tariffs on Australian barley will help to mitigate any potential impact from Russia’s exit.

Overall, the lifting of tariffs on Australian barley imports by China is a positive step towards restoring bilateral trade relations and ensuring a more stable global grain market. It offers hope for improved relations between the two countries and the potential resolution of other trade-related disputes in the near future.