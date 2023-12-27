Achieving New Heights: China Expands Beidou Satellite System

China reached another milestone in its space program with the successful launch of two new satellites into orbit as part of the Beidou positioning and navigation system. The launch took place late Monday at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, propelling the Long March 3B rocket equipped with a Yuanzheng-1 upper stage. Developed by the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), the satellites were inserted into medium Earth orbit, serving as backup systems, ensuring the continued functionality and reducing operational risks for the Beidou-3 system.

However, the launch did not come without a few complications. Footage circulating on Chinese social media showed that the rocket boosters, once detached from the main stage, did not land in designated areas but instead near inhabited regions in the Guangxi region. While the boosters fell within the predicted drop zones, one video showed a booster exploding in a forested area, with another capturing wreckage near a house. The presence of reddish-brown gas, likely nitrogen tetroxide, and yellowish gas, potentially resulting from a mixture of unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine (UDMH) fuel and air, was visible in these videos.

It’s worth noting that the Beidou satellite launches have a history of rocket boosters falling near populated areas. In 2019, a similar incident occurred when a falling booster impacted a rural building. These occurrences are a consequence of China’s inland launch sites established during the Cold War for security reasons, providing protection amid tensions with the United States and the Soviet Union. Unlike U.S. and European launches that typically drop boosters into the ocean, Chinese launches result in boosters landing on the ground downrange.

To mitigate potential risks to civilians, authorities issue warnings and evacuation notices for areas that could be affected by launch debris. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the country’s primary space contractor, has been actively working on measures to minimize the impact zones. Tests involving grid fins, parafoils, and parachutes have been conducted, although it remains unclear if these measures were deployed during the latest mission.

Despite these challenges, China continues to make significant strides in its space program. The Beidou satellite system marks China’s own global navigation satellite system (GNSS), serving as a competitor to the U.S. GPS, Europe’s Galileo, and Russia’s GLONASS systems. With a total of 36 active satellites, including those in geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) and inclined geosynchronous orbit (IGSO), Beidou provides continuous and stable signal coverage. Its completion in mid-2020 has further solidified China’s position in the global space race.

The recent launch of the Beidou satellites was the 65th of 2023 for China, surpassing its prior record of 64 launches set in 2022. This remarkable achievement showcases China’s increasing presence in space exploration. Despite falling short of its target to launch more than 60 times this year, CASC has maintained a remarkable track record without any launch failures. Commercial space actors have played a significant role, accounting for 16 of the 65 launches.

As we approach the end of 2023, we anticipate more exciting launches from China in the final days. The nation’s commitment to expanding its space program, enhancing navigation capabilities, and exploring new horizons continues to impress the global community.

