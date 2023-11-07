China Launches World’s First Geosynchronous Orbit Synthetic Aperture Radar Satellite

China has made history by launching what is believed to be the world’s first geosynchronous orbit synthetic aperture radar satellite. The Land Exploration-4 01 (Ludi Tance-4 (01)) satellite, launched on a Long March 3B rocket from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China, successfully entered geosynchronous transfer orbit. The satellite, developed by the China Academy of Spacecraft Technology (CAST), is part of China’s efforts to enhance its disaster prevention, reduction, and relief capabilities.

This groundbreaking L-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite will provide continuous all-day, all-weather observation of China and the surrounding areas. Unlike satellites in low Earth orbit, the SAR at geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) may have lower resolution but offers consistent coverage and imaging even in cloudy conditions. The satellite’s high-orbit SAR technology aligns with China’s Medium and Long Term Development Plan for Civilian Space Infrastructure, which aims to establish optical and synthetic aperture radar constellations for various land, marine, and atmospheric monitoring applications.

While the exact orbital scheme for the Land Exploration-4 (01) satellite is yet to be disclosed, experts speculate that an inclined GEO orbit could enable a “figure eight” ground track over the intended coverage area. Chinese academics from the Beijing Institute of Technology have explored different schemes, and researchers have investigated modified signal models for GEO SAR.

The successful launch of this satellite also raises the possibility of future SAR satellites being deployed into geosynchronous orbits. Designated as (01), it suggests that China may launch additional SAR satellites in the future. However, further details regarding the satellite’s capabilities and operational plans are still awaited.

China’s space endeavors have been on an impressive trajectory, with this launch marking the 35th orbital mission of 2023. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC) aims to conduct approximately 70 launches this year. Moreover, China’s commercial launch service providers, including Galactic Energy, iSpace, Space Pioneer, Landspace, CAS Space, and Expace, have all contributed to the country’s growing space ambitions. With additional launches planned in the near future, China is positioning itself as a major player in the global space industry.