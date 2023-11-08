China Conducts Population Survey Amidst Declining Birth Rate

China has launched a comprehensive survey to gather data on population changes in an effort to address the declining birth rate and the country’s first population drop in over six decades. The survey aims to understand the factors affecting population growth and to inform the development of policies related to China’s economy, social development, and population.

The survey, which commenced on November 1, will involve polling 1.4 million people from urban and rural areas across the country. China’s National Bureau of Statistics stated that the survey will be conducted over a two-week period and will focus on a sample of 500,000 households.

Population growth has a significant impact on a country’s strength and rejuvenation, as highlighted by state media reports in China. However, rising childcare costs and the challenges faced by women in balancing their careers and raising children have deterred many from having more children or starting families at all. Gender discrimination and traditional stereotypes that place the burden of child-rearing on women continue to exist throughout the country.

To address this issue, authorities in China have recently intensified their efforts to promote shared responsibility in childcare. However, paternity leave remains limited in most provinces, hindering progress towards achieving a more balanced approach to parenting.

The urgency to address the declining birth rate has heightened since China reported a population drop of approximately 850,000 people in 2022, marking the first decline since 1961. This decline has raised concerns among policymakers and citizens alike, emphasizing the need for effective strategies to incentivize population growth.

By conducting this survey, China hopes to gain valuable insights into the challenges faced by its population and formulate comprehensive policies that support a sustainable and balanced demographic future. The findings of this survey will play a crucial role in shaping the nation’s approach to population growth, as it works towards maintaining its economic and social progress.

Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Michael Perry