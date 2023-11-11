China’s Influence: A Key Factor in Preventing a Potential Arms Deal between Russia and North Korea

China is playing a crucial role in preventing a potential arms deal between Russia and North Korea, according to an expert on North Korean military and politics. As Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepare to meet in Russia’s Far East, discussions are expected to include access to North Korean ammunition, which Russia desperately needs for its operations in Ukraine.

The meeting between Putin and Kim comes in a different context compared to their previous encounter in 2019. Both leaders have their own interests to pursue and face pressures at home, suggesting a possibility of aligning their strategic interests more closely.

However, this potential agreement will essentially be an “alliance of convenience,” in which China, being the largest trading partner and the most powerful political patron for both Moscow and Pyongyang, will hold significant influence over the outcome. China’s involvement will play a decisive role in shaping the trajectory of these discussions.

The relationship between Russia and North Korea is complex and based on deception and rhetoric, as stated by the expert. While North Korea’s public media expresses support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine, the reality is that many North Koreans may not even be aware of Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.

It is important to note that Russia’s approach to North Korea has largely been guided by China’s stance. Russia has backed international sanctions on North Korea, which China also supports, while refraining from supporting measures that Beijing does not endorse. Thus, despite historical ties between North Korea and the former Soviet Union, Russia is not an ally to North Korea in the same way.

The current circumstances have changed for both Putin and Kim since their previous meeting. Putin’s military requires a constant supply of artillery shells for its operations in Ukraine. On the other hand, Kim’s regime is facing food shortages, economic challenges, and a desire for modernized military capabilities. Both leaders have potential gains and needs that can be met through this meeting.

However, the potential implications go beyond the war in Ukraine. If reports are accurate, the choice of the summit venue at Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome space center symbolically highlights the possibility of satisfying each other’s strategic interests. North Korea seeks essential commodities, while Russia possesses a vast military and missile complex that can provide Pyongyang with technological advancements for its weapons program.

Although a potential arms deal between Russia and North Korea could help sustain Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, it may lead to longer-term risks for global security. The technological advancements acquired by Pyongyang could have far-reaching consequences. This aspect should be taken into consideration while evaluating the potential agreement.

Given the situation, China appears to be the key player that can influence the outcome of these discussions. The United States has warned North Korea against providing weapons to Russia and has vowed to impose additional sanctions if such a deal transpires. Instead of focusing on pressuring Moscow or Pyongyang, experts suggest that the United States should divert its attention to Beijing. The Kremlin views North Korea as firmly within China’s sphere of influence. Therefore, any course of action taken by Moscow would align with Beijing’s interests.

In summary, the potential arms deal between Russia and North Korea is heavily influenced by China’s position. China’s role as the largest trading partner and political patron for both countries gives it significant leverage over the outcome. It is vital for other nations, such as the United States, to recognize China’s influence and engage with Beijing if they wish to address the possible risks associated with the trade of munitions and military technology between Moscow and Pyongyang.

