New Strategic Partnership between China and Japan Strengthened in Rare Leader Talks

In a remarkable display of diplomatic relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently held their first face-to-face talks in over a year, signaling a potential mending of ties between the two largest economies in Asia. The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco, covered a range of important topics, including China’s ban on Japanese seafood and the case of a detained Japanese businessman in China.

During the hour-long discussion, both leaders emphasized the need to prioritize common interests and reaffirm a strategic relationship of mutual benefit between their countries. The phrase “mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests” has been a cornerstone of Japan-China relations since 2008, but it has seen less frequent use in recent years due to various disagreements, such as territorial disputes and trade tensions.

Regarding the ongoing Japanese seafood ban and the detained businessman issue, President Xi and Prime Minister Kishida expressed their commitment to resolving these problems. Kishida urged Xi to lift the ban on Japanese seafood, while requesting the swift release of the detained businessman, as it has had a significant impact on the close economic ties between their nations.

This high-level meeting between China and Japan follows a notable summit between President Joe Biden of the United States and President Xi, where the two superpowers agreed to establish a presidential hotline and resume military-to-military communications. It is worth noting that China’s push to strengthen relations with Japan could partially be influenced by Tokyo’s close alliance with the United States, as Beijing may seek to create a wedge between the two nations amidst the ongoing U.S.-China confrontation.

Additionally, Prime Minister Kishida had a separate meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during the APEC summit in San Francisco. This meeting, their seventh this year, highlighted the importance of deeper cooperation and addressed shared concerns over North Korea’s missile tests. The trilateral meeting between Yoon, Kishida, and President Biden also underscored the collaboration among these nations on common challenges in the region.

The renewed commitment to a strategic partnership between China and Japan not only has significant implications for bilateral relations but also carries weight in the wider context of geopolitics in the Asia-Pacific region. The efforts made by both leaders to improve ties reflect a recognition of the vital role that cooperation plays in addressing shared challenges and promoting stability.

As this promising development unfolds, many questions may arise. Here are some frequently asked questions about the recent China-Japan leader talks:

FAQ

1. What was the main focus of the China-Japan leader talks?

The talks centered around pursuing mutually beneficial relations and reaffirming a strategic relationship of mutual benefit between China and Japan.

2. What were the pressing issues discussed during the meeting?

The issues addressed included China’s ban on Japanese seafood and the case of a detained Japanese businessman in China. These topics have strained ties between the two countries.

3. Why is the phrase “mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests” significant?

It has been a fundamental principle in Japan-China relations since 2008, but its use has declined recently due to disagreements over various issues.

4. How does the meeting between China and Japan relate to the U.S.-China confrontation?

China’s efforts to strengthen relations with Japan may be influenced by Tokyo’s close alliance with the United States. Beijing may aim to create a divide between Japan and the United States amidst the ongoing confrontation.

5. Who else did Prime Minister Kishida meet during the APEC summit?

Prime Minister Kishida also met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to discuss deeper cooperation and shared concerns over North Korea’s missile tests. They held a trilateral meeting with President Biden to address common challenges.

As this new chapter in China-Japan relations begins, the region and the international community will be closely watching the progress and implementation of the commitments made by President Xi and Prime Minister Kishida. The hope is that these efforts will lead to a more stable and prosperous Asia-Pacific region, benefiting not only China and Japan but also the broader global community.