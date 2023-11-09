Chinese Military Exercises in South China Sea Raise Tensions

China’s latest announcement of planned military exercises in the South China Sea has intensified tensions in the region. The Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation warning, prohibiting navigation in certain parts of the disputed waters. The exercises are scheduled to take place on September 28, from 6 am to 11:30 am and from 6 pm to 9:30 pm.

China’s claims to almost the entire South China Sea, as marked by its controversial nine-dash line, have long been a point of contention. The recent escalation of tensions is primarily with the Philippines, as both countries’ claims overlap in areas such as the Second Thomas Shoal and Scarborough Shoal.

The Philippines, citing the United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea, asserts its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) rights in these waters. These rights grant Manila exclusive exploration and exploitation privileges within 200 nautical miles from its shores. However, China’s coast guard has maintained a presence in the disputed Scarborough Shoal since seizing it from the Philippines in 2012.

The rocky outcrop of Scarborough Shoal holds significant importance for both nations as a prime fishing site. The recent conflict arose when the Philippines’ coastguard removed a 300-meter floating barrier installed by China, which was allegedly blocking access for fishing boats. China’s coastguard, however, disputes this claim and argues that the barrier was deployed after a Philippine vessel entered the area “illegally.”

In addition to the military exercises, China’s state media reported that several bombers from the Southern Theater Air Force conducted night-time exercises in the South China Sea, further heightening tensions.

It’s essential to note that Brunei, Malaysia, and Vietnam also have claims in the disputed waters and have experienced harassment by Chinese ships in the past.

The situation in the South China Sea remains precarious, with each side asserting its territorial claims. The military exercises and increased patrols by both China and the Philippines only exacerbate the already tense environment. As neighboring countries and international powers monitor developments closely, the hope for a peaceful resolution grows ever more uncertain.