China Mobilizes Rescue Efforts as Historic Rains Cause Flooding

In response to unprecedented rains brought on by the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, China has dispatched thousands of rescue workers to Zhuozhou, a city in Hebei province. The city, with a population of over 600,000, has been severely affected by the heavy rainfall, which has caused widespread flooding in the region.

Hebei province has experienced some of the worst storms in northern China in over a decade, resulting in the death of at least 20 people. The capital city, Beijing, has also been heavily impacted, receiving the most rainfall in 140 years. The excessive rainfall has led to a state of emergency being declared in Hebei, with rainfall averaging 355 mm (14 inches) since Saturday.

Zhuozhou, located at the confluence of several rivers, has been particularly hard hit by the floods. State media reports that floodwaters have waterlogged residential areas that are larger than Paris and affected nearly 650 hectares of agricultural land.

To aid in the rescue and recovery efforts, China has mobilized approximately 9,000 rescuers to Zhuozhou, with additional teams arriving from neighboring provinces. However, residents have expressed frustration with the delays in assistance.

In addition to the immediate impact on the city and its residents, the floods have also affected warehouses in Zhuozhou, a significant logistics hub. One online bookstore reported that over four million books were stored in their warehouse, which is currently flooded.

As the floodwaters continue to flow south, the authorities in the city of Gaobeidian have evacuated 113,000 residents and opened reservoirs to mitigate the effects of the excess water.

Meanwhile, the circulation of Doksuri’s rain clouds has prompted the closure of schools, scenic spots, and suspension of construction work in the city of Harbin to ensure the safety of its approximately 10 million residents.

While China focuses on the aftermath of this historic flooding, Japan is also dealing with a typhoon in its southwestern Okinawa prefecture. As the storm veers westwards, there are concerns that it may head northeast towards Japan’s third largest island, Kyushu.

These incidents serve as a reminder of the unpredictable and devastating impact that extreme weather events can have on communities and the importance of timely and effective emergency response measures.

