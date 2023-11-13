China’s New Map Stirs Tensions with India, Hampering Relations

India and China find themselves in another heated dispute as the Chinese government releases a new map asserting its claims to contested territories. The contentious map has drawn sharp criticism from India, derailing the prospects of a diplomatic breakthrough between the two Asian giants. While the map does not introduce any fresh territorial claims, India has registered an official diplomatic protest against it.

The annual release of China’s “standard map” by the Ministry of Natural Resources usually includes the depiction of Arunachal Pradesh, a state in India’s far northeast, as part of Chinese territory. Arunachal Pradesh, which has been governed by India but claimed by China as “southern Tibet,” was the site of conflict during the 1962 war between the two nations. Joining India in criticizing China’s claims, Malaysia and Taiwan have also expressed their concerns. The Philippines has openly rejected China’s depiction of its maritime claims in the map as well.

Expectations have been mounting recently for a potential resolution of the border dispute between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This conflict has persisted since 2020, resulting in military clashes and an expensive buildup of forces on both sides. The two leaders met last week at a summit of the BRICS bloc, where they pledged to intensify efforts to settle their differences. However, the release of this updated map threatens to complicate the ongoing negotiations.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi warned that the map, which he deemed to have “no basis,” would hinder the progress of the discussions. In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin dismissed the concerns, emphasizing that the maps are published regularly and urged India to remain objective and calm.

Scholars following the issue, such as Happymon Jacob from Jawaharlal Nehru University, have noted that the territorial claims depicted on the map are not surprising. However, the timing of its release, immediately after the BRICS summit and just before the upcoming G-20 summit, raises eyebrows. This move highlights China’s unwavering stance on its revisionist claims, showing little willingness to compromise.

In another potential blow to bilateral relations, reports suggest that Xi Jinping may skip the G-20 summit to be held in New Delhi next week. This absence, if confirmed, would be seen as a snub towards India, which has invested heavily in promoting the event as a platform to showcase its growing influence and position Prime Minister Modi as a key international broker bridging various alliances.

The Modi government’s diplomatic efforts have faced setbacks this year, with the failure to secure consensus on multiple issues during meetings hosted by India with G-20 countries. The attendance of leaders such as President Biden, President Macron, and Prime Minister Kishida at the upcoming summit poses some consolation, despite the potential absences of Xi Jinping and Russian President Putin due to scheduling reasons.

Overall, the release of China’s new map has reignited tensions between India and China, signaling a setback in their quest for improved relations. The boundary dispute and territorial claims remain significant hurdles that undermine the progress achieved so far, posing challenges to future diplomatic efforts.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the purpose of China’s “standard map”?

China’s “standard map” is an annual publication by the Ministry of Natural Resources that asserts territorial claims. It is a tool used to showcase China’s perceived boundaries and regions under its control.

2. What does the new map published by China depict?

The new map maintains China’s long-standing assertions over disputed territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, which is a state in India’s far northeast. China claims this region as its own, referring to it as “southern Tibet.”

3. How has India responded to the release of the map?

India has lodged an official diplomatic protest against China’s new map, expressing anger and objection to the depiction of contested territories.

4. Are there any other countries that have expressed concerns about China’s claims?

Alongside India, Malaysia and Taiwan have joined in criticizing China’s claims in the map. The Philippines has also rejected China’s depiction of its maritime claims.

5. What impact could the map have on ongoing negotiations between China and India?

The release of the updated map could complicate and hinder the ongoing negotiations between China and India regarding their border dispute. Indian officials have raised concerns about the negative impact of the map on the progress of the talks.

