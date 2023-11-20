China Expands Diplomatic Influence in the Middle East

China recently hosted a significant diplomatic meeting in Beijing, inviting foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, and Indonesia to discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. This gesture serves China’s aim to exert its influence in the Middle East and potentially play a role in resolving the conflict.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the high level of trust demonstrated by the visiting diplomats in China by accepting the invitation to Beijing. He highlighted China’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and interests of Arab and Islamic countries and its long-standing support for the Palestinian people.

China’s growing geopolitical influence and its consistent support for the Palestinians and a Palestinian state are notable aspects of this meeting. The Chinese government has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause and has denounced Israeli settlements in Gaza and the West Bank. This meeting serves as another opportunity for China to demonstrate solidarity with Muslim leaders in the Middle East.

While China publicly supports the Muslim nations in the region, it is important to note that a United Nations report released in 2022 raised concerns about serious human rights violations in China’s treatment of the Uyghur population and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang. The report highlighted instances of arbitrary detention, deprivation of fundamental rights, and alleged cases of torture and ill-treatment. These issues highlight the complexities of China’s foreign policy and its domestic affairs.

The main objective of the meeting in Beijing is to pursue a cease-fire, facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza, and ultimately bring an end to the war. The foreign ministers will continue their diplomatic efforts by visiting other capitals in the region. Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, will accompany the ministers to Beijing, further emphasizing the significance of this meeting.

As China becomes increasingly vocal on the international stage, it has taken on a more active role in brokering international agreements. In March of this year, China played a key role in facilitating an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, marking a significant milestone in the region’s diplomatic landscape.

The meeting in Beijing signifies China’s ambitions to expand its presence and influence beyond its borders. As the world’s second-largest economy, China’s engagement in international affairs is growing, challenging traditional global heavyweights like the United States and Russia. Its involvement in the Middle East’s conflicts may offer new perspectives and potentially contribute to resolving long-standing tensions.

