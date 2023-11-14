China’s Vision for Global Reshaping: A Revolutionary Perspective

China’s assertive and authoritative approach to global governance has become increasingly apparent under President Xi Jinping’s leadership. With his third term in power, Xi is escalating his efforts to challenge American global leadership and reshape the international system in China’s favor. Last month’s Belt and Road Forum in Beijing provided a significant platform for Xi to promote his vision, which has attracted the attention of countries worldwide.

Xi’s vision encompasses the Chinese Communist Party’s ambition to transform an international system that it perceives as unfairly favoring the United States. While cloaked in abstract language, China aims to establish a “shared future for mankind” by achieving modernization for all countries. This campaign involves promoting alternative models through policy documents, global initiatives, diplomatic meetings, and international gatherings of various scales. By gaining support from countries across the world, China hopes to establish a new world order that aligns with its values.

However, concerns have arisen regarding whether adopting Beijing’s rules would lead to the acceptance of oppressive practices such as surveillance, censorship, and political repression. China’s growing assertiveness and authoritarianism have raised eyebrows among rival nations. Yet, China’s push coincides with a period of uncertainty surrounding US global leadership, including questions about foreign policy, political polarization, and pressing global issues like climate change.

Furthermore, the developing world has long called for a more inclusive international system where their voices are heard. Many developing countries have deepened their economic ties with China under Xi’s rule, benefiting from the country’s massive global infrastructure-building drive. Although uncertain, it is evident that Xi’s resolute effort to amplify his message amidst the ongoing US-China rivalry has resonated with certain countries, despite skepticism towards China’s autocratic nature.

China’s policy document released in September outlines its vision for global governance, highlighting the necessity of addressing hegemonic and aggressive actions that threaten global security and development. The document emphasizes economic development, stability, and treating countries as equals to achieve “common prosperity.” China rejects bloc politics, ideological competition, military alliances, and the imposition of “universal values” defined by Western countries.

Xi’s vision is further reflected in three new global initiatives focusing on development, security, and civilization. While these initiatives lack concrete details, they reinforce the case that the current US-led system is inadequate for addressing global challenges.

Ultimately, the world awaits to see how many countries will align with China’s worldview. Xi’s influence, coupled with tensions between the US and China, presents a high-stakes rivalry that will shape the future of global governance. While some nations may question a world order championed by autocratic China, others are certainly listening.

