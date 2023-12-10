The Hardening Stance: China’s Tightening Grip on Dissent

In recent years, China has witnessed a significant increase in its crackdown on dissidents and human rights advocates. This trend is becoming even more pronounced as the country marks the 75th anniversary of the U.N. Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Rights groups are voicing their concerns about China’s harsh treatment of dissent both within its borders and beyond. They argue that Western governments are not doing enough to pressure China, especially in light of President Xi Jinping’s growing power and the country’s rising imperviousness to international influence.

China’s government has been accused of using “collective punishment” against the loved ones of human rights advocates. This tactic involves the imposition of exit bans, detention, home eviction, harassment, or even violent assault on the family members of activists. Safeguard Defenders, a Rome-based rights group, published a report detailing at least 50 such cases between 2015 and 2022. These cases underscore China’s determination to silence dissent and control those who manage to escape its grip.

The situation becomes even more troublesome when examining the international response. While recent talks between EU leaders and China touched upon human rights concerns, the dialogue falls short of achieving real outcomes for dissidents. It is viewed by some as a political gesture that does not significantly upset Beijing. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly rejected international criticism of its human rights record, emphasizing its opposition to interference in internal affairs. China claims to have developed a unique path for human rights development that aligns with its national conditions.

Human rights lawyers like Yu Wensheng and his wife Xu Yan, who were detained on their way to meet with the EU ambassador, face vague charges such as subversion of state power. These types of ambiguous charges are frequently leveled against rights activists in China. Similarly, disbarred human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang continues to face harassment, even after his release from prison.

The stories and struggles of individuals like Liu Sifang, who was separated from his family for three years before finding refuge in the United States, serve as cautionary reminders of the lengths to which Chinese authorities will go to retaliate against dissenters. This growing crackdown on dissent signals a hardening stance by the Chinese government, one that silences critics both within and outside the country.

FAQ:

Q: What is collective punishment?

A: Collective punishment refers to the punitive measures taken against the loved ones of human rights advocates or dissidents, including detention, home eviction, harassment, or violent assault.

Q: What are exit bans?

A: Exit bans are measures imposed by Chinese authorities to prevent individuals from leaving the country. These bans are often used as a means to exert control over dissidents or human rights advocates.

Q: How does China respond to international criticism of its human rights record?

A: China rejects international criticism of its human rights record, reaffirming its opposition to interference in its internal affairs. The Chinese government emphasizes its unique approach to human rights development, tailored to suit its national conditions.

Sources:

– Safeguard Defenders Report: [www.safeguarddefenders.com](www.safeguarddefenders.com)