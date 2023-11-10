China’s Top Diplomat Heads to Russia for Security Talks Amid Global Tensions

China’s top foreign policy official, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, is set to meet with Russian officials in Moscow for a round of China-Russia strategic security consultations. This comes after two days of meetings between Wang and President Biden’s national security adviser in Malta, where they discussed various issues, including the situation in Ukraine.

While China has refrained from taking sides in the conflict, it has emphasized the importance of considering Russia’s security concerns regarding NATO expansion. China has accused the U.S. of prolonging the fighting by providing arms to Ukraine, which the U.S. argues are necessary for defense against Russian aggression.

The relationship between China and Russia has grown stronger in recent years, as both countries have faced deteriorating relations with the West. China sees the need for support as it seeks to reshape the international order into one that aligns more with its approach. In fact, China played a key role in expanding the BRICS partnership, inviting six more countries to join the bloc that includes China and Russia.

Wang’s visit to Russia is seen as a routine one, focused on discussing major strategic security interests. The talks with Russian officials will help both countries in managing their differences and stabilizing their rocky relationships, including issues related to security, trade, technology, and human rights.

It is worth noting that Wang recently took on the role of Communist Party foreign affairs chief, but was called back as foreign minister after his successor, Qin Gang, disappeared from public view. Although the reasons for Qin’s disappearance remain unclear, it is likely related to a change in leadership preferences.

China’s defense minister, Li Shangfu, has also not been seen for several weeks, leading to speculation about his fate. However, the Chinese government has remained silent on the matter, without providing any official comments or explanations.

As tensions continue to rise in the global arena, Wang’s visit to Russia reflects the ongoing efforts of China to strengthen its strategic partnerships and ensure its interests are protected in an ever-changing geopolitical landscape.