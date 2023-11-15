China Blocks Mainland Catholic Bishops from Joining Pope Francis in Mongolia

In a historic visit by Pope Francis to Mongolia, China has prohibited Catholic bishops and faithful from mainland China from traveling to the Mongolian capital to join the pope. This decision, made by the United Front Work Department of the Chinese Communist Party, highlights the ongoing complexities in the relationship between China and the Holy See.

Since September 2018, China and the Holy See have had a provisional agreement regarding the nomination of bishops in mainland China. Despite this agreement, Chinese authorities have not allowed any mainland bishops or Catholics to participate in the pope’s visit to Mongolia. This restriction demonstrates the lack of freedom experienced by mainland Chinese bishops to meet the pope or engage in universal church events, unlike their counterparts in other countries.

While mainland Chinese bishops are prohibited, it has been learned that three Chinese bishops from Hong Kong and Macau have arrived in the Mongolian capital. Their presence at the pope’s visit further highlights the disparity in treatment between mainland Chinese bishops and those from other regions.

The reason behind China’s decision remains unclear, but it could be attributed to China’s uneasy relationship with religion, particularly Christianity. Despite pursuing a more independent policy since gaining independence in the 1990s, Mongolia maintains friendly relations with China and heavily relies on it for trade and foreign investment.

Despite the absence of mainland Chinese bishops, several bishops from other Asian countries, including South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan, will be present in Mongolia for the pope’s visit. Furthermore, Mongolian Catholics, along with Catholics from Korea, Hong Kong, and other countries, will attend the Mass celebrated by Pope Francis at the Steppe Arena in Ulaanbaatar.

In addition to religious events, an important ecumenical and interreligious gathering will take place, welcoming representatives from various religions in Mongolia, including Tibetan-influenced Buddhism, which holds a significant presence in the country.

As Pope Francis travels from Rome to Ulaanbaatar, he will be accompanied by high-ranking officials, including Cardinals Pietro Parolin, Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, Kurt Koch, and Archbishops Edgar Peña Parra and Paul Gallagher. Additionally, Cardinal Luis Tagle has already arrived in Mongolia. A team of Vatican-accredited media personnel, including America’s Vatican correspondent, will also accompany the pope, along with Vatican security and medical staff.

This visit, despite the restrictions faced by mainland Chinese bishops, serves as an important moment for the Catholic Church and highlights the challenges and complexities present in the relationship between China and the Holy See.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why are mainland Chinese bishops and Catholics prohibited from joining Pope Francis in Mongolia?

2. Which Chinese bishops are attending the pope’s visit to Mongolia?

3. Who else will join Pope Francis in Mongolia?

4. What events will take place during the pope’s visit to Mongolia?

5. Who will accompany Pope Francis during his visit to Mongolia?

