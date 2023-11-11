Newsworthy Weather Event in Beijing

A powerful weather event in Beijing has resulted in devastating floods that have taken the lives of at least 20 individuals. The heavy rainfall, brought on by the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, has caused landslides, destroyed homes, and swept away cars. The city’s meteorological service reported that the precipitation reached a historic 140-year high of nearly 30 inches between Saturday and Wednesday morning.

The torrential downpours caught residents off guard, leaving them unprepared for the severity of the floods. Tragically, a 10-year-old girl has been missing since July 31 when floodwater swept away her family’s house in the mountainous Mentougou district. In total, 11 people lost their lives in Beijing, while nine others perished in the neighboring Hebei province. The extensive destruction has forced hundreds of thousands of individuals to evacuate to safer areas.

The unprecedented rainfall has also caused transport chaos, with thousands of train passengers stranded on the outskirts of Beijing, some without food for more than 48 hours. Among the stranded passengers are a group of children who were traveling to Beijing for a summer camp. This unforeseen event has raised questions and concerns from parents who never imagined that the usually arid and dry Beijing region could be hit so drastically by heavy rain.

Zhuozhou city in Hebei province, bordering Beijing’s southern outskirts, has been one of the hardest-hit areas in this weather catastrophe. Floodwaters from the area flowed downstream, ferociously affecting the city. Approximately 9,000 local rescue workers, as well as teams from neighboring provinces, have been deployed to conduct search and rescue operations in Zhuozhou. Power outages and disrupted cell signals have slowed down response efforts from local authorities. Additionally, some rescue teams had to wait for invitation letters from Zhuozhou’s officials before taking action due to Chinese regulations, causing delays in providing immediate assistance.

The floods have also impacted local businesses and warehouses in Zhuozhou, which serves as a crucial logistics hub for many companies in Beijing. Warehouses, including those housing books from nearly 100 publishing houses, have suffered significant damage. BooksChina.com, one of China’s oldest online bookstores, reported that its employees were waiting for rescue workers on the fourth floor of their office building. While the trapped staff were successfully evacuated, the large inventory of books could not be saved. Approximately 70% of the 4 million books in their stock were damaged by the floodwaters. This unexpected disaster has added an additional burden to BooksChina.com, a small company that was already struggling with financial difficulties.

