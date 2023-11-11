New Article: Chinese Defense Minister Removed from Office Amid Speculations

China’s Defense Minister, Li Shangfu, has been dismissed from his position on Tuesday after a prolonged absence from public view, marking the latest development in a series of high-level dismissals within the Chinese government. The sudden and mysterious disappearance of senior Chinese officials has sparked questions about their whereabouts and the reasons behind their removal.

Li Shangfu had not been seen in public since late August, leaving many speculating about his safety and location. The Chinese national broadcaster, CCTV, confirmed on Tuesday that he had been removed from his roles as defense minister and state councilor. However, no further explanation was provided, and no mention was made of his replacement.

This incident follows a pattern of enigmatic dismissals of high-ranking officials in President Xi Jinping’s administration. Earlier this year, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was also fired after a brief disappearance. At that time, Beijing attributed his absence to “health reasons.” Qin Gang initially retained the title of state councilor, but CCTV’s recent report indicates that he has been removed from that position as well.

In addition to Li Shangfu, China’s Minister for Science and Technology, Wang Zhigang, and Finance Minister, Liu Kun, were also ousted from their positions on Tuesday, according to the national broadcaster. The simultaneous removal of multiple officials has deepened suspicions among observers, fueling speculation about the reasons behind the dismissals.

Li Shangfu’s last known sighting was in Beijing on August 29, just prior to the cancellation of a planned visit to Vietnam in September due to a reported “health condition.” However, sources have indicated that his absence may be connected to an ongoing investigation by Chinese authorities into allegations of corrupt military equipment procurement. Furthermore, the Defense Minister was under U.S. sanctions for the illicit purchase of Russian weapons.

The series of high-level dismissals has raised concerns about political stability within China and the future direction of its government. As details remain scarce, the removal of these officials continues to fuel speculation and uncertainty. The Chinese government’s silence on the matter only serves to deepen the intrigue surrounding these high-profile departures.