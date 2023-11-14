China Purges Senior Officials, Fueling Speculation and Questions

In a surprising move, China has announced the official removal of defense minister Li Shangfu, who has been absent from public view for over two months. This decision comes shortly after Foreign Minister Qin Gang was also dismissed from his position in July. The reasons for these abrupt removals remain undisclosed.

State media reported that President Xi Jinping issued a presidential decree on Tuesday, relieving the 65-year-old Li of his duties as defense minister. Additionally, Li was stripped of his other political roles, including state councilor and membership in the Central Military Commission. Qin Gang, 57, who previously served as foreign minister, was also stripped of his position as state councilor.

Wang Yi, a seasoned diplomat, was appointed as Qin’s replacement and assumed the role of foreign minister in July. However, no successor has been named for Li, who was seen as a loyal supporter of President Xi. Li’s last public appearance was a speech he gave in Beijing on August 29.

It is noteworthy that the United States had imposed sanctions on Li in 2018, citing his involvement in weapons purchases from Russia. The sanctions included restrictions on the acquisition of Su-35 combat aircraft and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems. These sanctions seemingly strained military exchanges between China and the US.

While the removal of Li and Qin does not necessarily indicate a shift in China’s foreign or defense policies, their ousting raises questions surrounding President Xi’s inner circle of power. President Xi has long emphasized the importance of loyalty and has vowed to combat corruption in both public and private sectors. However, some view these actions as potentially eliminating political rivals and consolidating his own authority, especially in light of economic challenges and growing tensions with the United States.

The exact reasons behind Li and Qin’s removals are shrouded in uncertainty due to China’s opaque political and legal systems. The lack of information in this regard has sparked speculation regarding corruption allegations or conflicts with influential figures.

