Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Passes Away, Leaving Behind a Complicated Legacy

The sudden passing of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has left the nation in shock and has prompted reflection on his complex tenure. Hailed as a reformist leader during his time in office, Li’s star began to dim in recent years as President Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power and pushed for a more centralized economic approach. Li, an elite economist, had advocated for supply-side reforms and a more open market economy, but ultimately had to concede to Xi’s preference for greater state control.

Li’s passing was announced by state broadcaster CCTV, which reported that he had suffered a heart attack while resting in Shanghai and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. Chinese social media channels were flooded with expressions of grief and mourning, demonstrating the impact of Li’s legacy on the nation. The Weibo microblogging platform even transformed its “like” button into a mourning icon to pay homage to the former premier.

Li’s tenure as premier and head of China’s cabinet lasted for a decade before he retired from all political positions in March. Throughout his time in office, he was known for his advocacy for economic reform and his dedication to addressing poverty and income inequality. His speech in 2022, where he vowed that “reform and opening up will not stop,” was seen by many as a coded criticism of President Xi’s policies. However, Li’s influence waned during his time in office, and he was often regarded as being sidelined by Xi’s administration.

While Li will be remembered as a staunch advocate for a freer market and as a champion for the have-nots, some Chinese intellectuals and members of the liberal elite believe that his passing signifies the end of an era. They lament the disappearance of leaders like Li in Chinese politics and the diminishing prospects for further economic reforms.

Li leaves behind a complicated legacy, marked by his early promise as a reformist leader and the compromises he had to make during his tenure. His passing serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by those who advocate for change within the Chinese political system. As the nation mourns his loss, it remains to be seen how Li’s contributions will shape the future of China.