China’s recent speech at the United Nations has ignited a contentious debate, with critics accusing Beijing of hypocrisy and various ethical violations. While Chinese Vice President Han Zheng emphasized equity, justice, and international peace, many argue that China’s actions contradict these ideals.

One critic, Rep. Mike Waltz, highlighted the inconsistency between Beijing Olympics sponsors advocating for social justice while turning a blind eye to alleged mass torture, rape, and forced labor in China. Waltz also pointed out China’s long history of intellectual property theft and the use of slave labor. These allegations have raised concerns about the motivations of those businesses that seek opportunities in the Chinese market.

Furthermore, China’s stance on human rights drew significant criticism. Vice President Han Zheng stressed the importance of advancing human rights through cooperation and opposing double standards. However, few nations called out China for its treatment of the Uyghur people, which a UN report labeled as “serious human rights violations.” Gordon Chang, a senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute, explained that exhaustion and the focus on economic prospects have led people to give up on changing China.

Chang criticized China for its hypocritical policies, referring to Beijing’s claims of promoting global peace while supporting conflicts in various regions. He argued that climate activists’ reluctance to confront China undermines their efforts to address climate change effectively.

China’s energy policies have also raised concerns. While urging the world to adopt new energy strategies, China continues to increase coal-fired plant construction and remains a significant consumer of coal and oil. This contradiction between words and actions has drawn criticism from Rep. Waltz and energy watchdogs.

The issue of Taiwan represents one area where nations find common ground in holding China accountable. However, the support remains restrained due to the One China policy, which the White House labels as “strategic ambiguity.” The Biden administration’s approach to China has come under scrutiny, with Waltz accusing it of prioritizing dialogue over action on critical issues.

In conclusion, China’s recent speech at the United Nations has sparked controversy and silence. Critics argue that Beijing’s actions often contradict its stated principles, particularly in areas such as human rights, energy policies, and conflicts in various regions. The debate surrounding China’s behavior and the international community’s response continues to challenge the pursuit of global justice and accountability.