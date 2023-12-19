Tragic Earthquake Claims More Than 120 Lives in Northwestern China

A devastating earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck Gansu Province in northwestern China in the early hours of the morning. The earthquake took the lives of over 120 people, collapsing buildings while the residents were fast asleep. The tremors caused panic as people fled their homes and sought refuge from the bitter cold.

Rescue efforts are currently underway in Jishishan County, the epicenter of the quake, where officials from Gansu Province revealed that 113 people lost their lives and more than 500 others were injured. In the neighboring province of Qinghai, thirteen people in the city of Haidong also tragically perished.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 5.9, while the China Earthquake Administration recorded it as 6.2. Shocking images and videos captured by state media show the extent of the damage with brick houses reduced to rubble and bedrooms buried beneath debris. Despite hours of ongoing rescue operations, survivors are still being dug out from the wreckage, according to the state broadcaster, CCTV.

The earthquake has caused widespread destruction, with 15,000 houses damaged and essential services such as water, electricity, and transportation disrupted in various parts of Gansu. The region is already enduring a cold snap, with temperatures plummeting to almost -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) during the quake.

Residents who experienced the tremors spoke of their terrifying ordeal, recounting how they were abruptly awakened and forced to flee into the freezing night with little time to gather warm clothing. In the aftermath, people were seen huddled together, wrapped in thick comforters in an attempt to keep warm. Many resorted to starting fires in their yards or burning cardboard boxes for heat. The tragedy was further compounded as survivors came to terms with the loss of neighbors and friends while assessing the damage to their own homes.

Efforts are underway to provide aid to the affected villages, with rescue workers setting up tents in the main squares and delivering much-needed supplies of cots, blankets, mattresses, and coats. The resilience of the affected communities shines through as villagers reassure each other that they will rebuild together.

Jishishan County, located in impoverished Gansu Province, comprises primarily of small townships and villages, housing approximately 260,000 people. A local official highlighted the lack of clothing, quilts, and shoes, relying on assistance from the provincial government.

This devastating earthquake is not an isolated incident, as the region falls within an earthquake-prone belt extending from northern Mongolia to southern Myanmar. Xu Xiwei, a professor at China University of Geosciences, noted that many houses in the area are not constructed to withstand earthquakes. Furthermore, the timing of the quake, occurring late at night, likely contributed to the high casualty count as it made it more challenging for people to escape.

The Chinese government, including the State Council and the National Health Commission, have deployed specialized teams to oversee rescue operations. President Xi Jinping emphasized the urgency of repairing infrastructure in this high-altitude, frigid region.

In a separate incident, China reported another earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale in the far western region of Xinjiang, approximately 1,800 miles from Jishishan. Further details regarding casualties are currently unavailable.

Our hearts go out to the families affected by this tragic event. We hope that the rescue efforts will bring more survivors to safety and that the affected regions will soon recover and rebuild from this devastating earthquake.

