Man Escapes Oppression, Makes Daring Journey to Freedom

In a remarkable display of courage and determination, an individual, known only as “Mr. A” due to privacy concerns, successfully fled China and arrived in South Korea on a jet ski. This daring escape comes as a desperate attempt to seek refuge from the oppressive conditions in China.

Having previously lived in South Korea, Mr. A was familiar with the Incheon area, which he had visited on multiple occasions. The South Korean authorities, however, have not yet released his name for safety reasons.

According to Lee Dae-seon, a pro-democracy activist based in South Korea, the escapee is a Chinese dissident named Kwon Pyong. Kwon has been actively advocating for the rights of detained lawyers and other human rights defenders in China. He had been yearning to leave China ever since the crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong back in 2019.

The journey was not without its challenges. Kwon paid an 18-month price for his activism, serving time in prison on the charges of “inciting subversion of state power.” He was released in 2018, but the Chinese authorities continued to closely monitor his activities.

Kwon’s determination to seek freedom led him to devise a plan, which involved escape by jet ski. His preparations included acquiring the necessary equipment, such as the jet ski itself, which he purchased shortly before his departure from Shandong.

Upon reaching the Incheon coast, Kwon was apprehended by local authorities and subsequently handed over to the Incheon police. South Korean activist Lee Dae-seon, who has been in contact with Kwon, shared that Kwon expressed his readiness to come to South Korea in a phone call just two days before his capture.

Kwon’s story sheds light on the ever-increasing use of exit bans by the Chinese government as a means to prevent individuals from leaving the country. These bans have affected domestic critics, as well as foreign executives. Remarkably, Kwon’s parents also traveled to South Korea in response to the incident. They learned from Chinese authorities that Kwon had been banned from leaving China for the next 99 years, leaving him with no choice but to flee for his own safety.

Kwon’s escape highlights the challenges faced by those seeking refugee status in South Korea. While the process can be difficult, Kwon remains hopeful and has expressed his willingness to relocate to a third country, given his proficiency in English.

As the world becomes aware of Kwon’s story, organizations like Front Line Defenders continue to emphasize the importance of protecting human rights activists worldwide. Front Line Defenders has provided a profile of Kwon on their website, documenting his efforts in advocating for detained lawyers and human rights defenders in China.

While the Chinese Embassy in Seoul has been approached for comment, it did not address the incident during the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s briefing on Wednesday.

Kwon’s escape serves as an inspiration to others facing oppression and highlights the lengths some individuals are willing to go to ensure their freedom. His determination and the risks he took to defy an oppressive regime are a testament to the indomitable spirit of those fighting for their rights around the world.

FAQ

1. What is an exit ban?

An exit ban is a measure employed by the Chinese government to prevent individuals, including domestic critics and foreign executives, from leaving the country.

2. How did Kwon Pyong escape from China?

Kwon Pyong utilized a jet ski to flee China and successfully arrived in South Korea.

3. What charges did Kwon Pyong face in China?

Kwon Pyong was charged with “inciting subversion of state power” and served an 18-month prison term before being released in 2018.

Sources:

– Front Line Defenders: https://www.frontlinedefenders.org/en/profile/kwon-pyong