China’s Ongoing Military Buildup near Taiwan Sparks Concerns

Amidst escalating tensions, Taiwan raised alarms on Tuesday, warning of China’s continuous massing of forces at its coastal military bases facing the self-governing island. In response, Taiwan has taken steps to bolster its own defenses. The Defense Ministry of Taiwan released a report detailing the expansion of Chinese airfields and military activities near its doorstep, highlighting China’s persistent probing of Taiwan’s territory.

Maj. Gen. Huang Wen-Chi, referring to the report, emphasized that the Chinese Communist Party has vigorously increased its armaments this year. He also mentioned that all vital military bases along the coast are undergoing continuous updates, with the development of various fighter jets and drones.

Adding to the tension, on Tuesday morning, the Chinese military dispatched nearly two dozen warplanes on a sortie near Taiwan’s territory. According to the Taiwan Defense Ministry, 22 Chinese warplanes and 20 warships entered the Taiwan Strait, with 13 of the aircraft crossing the median line that has historically delineated military activity.

China’s military buildup near Taiwan is not a new development and aligns with its longstanding threat of taking over the island by force if necessary. Over the years, China’s aggression towards Taiwan has intensified. Just recently, China deployed one of its aircraft carriers, the Shandong, to the Taiwan Strait, conducting drills within 70 miles of the island.

China has made it a regular strategy to display military power around Taiwan, often resorting to such tactics when Taiwan engages in unfavorable meetings with the United States. This pattern was observed when former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last year and when House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-Wen earlier this year.

Taiwan’s separation from mainland China dates back to 1949 when democratic forces sought refuge on the island after losing a civil war against the Chinese Communist Party. Reunification has been a long-standing goal for the CCP, but Taiwan continues to receive support from the United States and other Western countries.

As tensions escalate in the region, the international community is closely monitoring these developments, recognizing the potential implications for regional security and stability.