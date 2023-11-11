A Disputed Barrier: China’s Actions in the South China Sea

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recently faced criticism over the installation of a “floating barrier” in the South China Sea. The Philippines has accused China of preventing Filipino fishermen from accessing the area near Scarborough Shoal. In response, China’s spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, defended the country’s actions, stating that their coastguard took necessary measures in accordance with the law to drive away a Philippine vessel. While Wang did not specify which law he was citing, this incident raises concerns about China’s claims and actions in the South China Sea.

The South China Sea is a region that is contested by various countries, including China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Each country has its own exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the area, creating complexity and tensions over territorial rights. China claims approximately 90 percent of the South China Sea, which overlaps with the EEZs of other nations.

In Manila, the Philippines’ national security advisor, Eduardo Ano, expressed his country’s strong objection to the installation of the floating barriers. He stated that the barriers violated the traditional fishing rights of Filipino fishermen and called for their removal. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs echoed this sentiment, denouncing the barriers as a violation of international law. They asserted that the Philippines will take appropriate measures to protect its sovereignty and the livelihood of its fisherfolk.

The discovery of the floating barrier by Philippine coastguard and fisheries bureau personnel has further intensified tensions in the region. Estimated to be around 300 meters long, the barrier was found near Scarborough Shoal, also known as Bajo de Masinloc. Commodore Jay Tarriela, a coastguard spokesperson, emphasized the need for caution in dealing with this situation to avoid any diplomatic missteps. He revealed that the Chinese coastguard commonly installs such barriers when monitoring a large number of fishermen in the area, only to remove them later.

Scarborough Shoal falls within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile EEZ as defined by international maritime law and affirmed by a ruling from The Hague’s International Court of Arbitration. However, China claims the area as part of its territory, referring to it as Huangyan Island. In 2012, China seized control of Scarborough Shoal, leading to hardships for Filipino fishermen who were forced to travel farther for smaller catches.

As tensions rise in the South China Sea, it becomes crucial for countries involved to find peaceful and diplomatic resolutions to disputes. The installation of the floating barrier serves as a reminder of the ongoing territorial conflicts and the need for dialogue to ensure the protection of rights and stability in the region.

FAQ

What is the South China Sea dispute?

The South China Sea dispute revolves around competing territorial claims by China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Countries are vying for control over the area, which is rich in natural resources and a crucial shipping route.

Why is China installing floating barriers in the South China Sea?

China’s installation of floating barriers is seen as an attempt to control and monitor fishing activities in the disputed area. By preventing access to certain regions, China aims to assert its claims and potentially limit the presence of fishermen from other countries.

What international laws apply to the South China Sea dispute?

International maritime law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), provides a framework for resolving conflicts related to territorial claims, EEZs, and navigational rights. The Philippines, among other countries, has sought legal recourse through international arbitration to challenge China’s claims in the South China Sea.

Please note that the source article for this content remains unknown.