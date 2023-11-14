New Article: China Declines Invitation to Join International Nuclear Monitoring System for Fukushima Water

Amid concerns over the release of treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, China has declined Japan’s proposal to participate in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) system. This system allows countries, excluding Japan, to analyze the results of seawater monitoring off the Fukushima coast.

According to Kyodo news agency, unnamed diplomatic sources revealed that China turned down the invitation. The decision by China raises questions about its level of confidence in the transparency and accuracy of Japan’s monitoring efforts.

Japan recently began releasing treated radioactive water into the ocean, a move that has sparked strong opposition from China. While Japan asserts that the water has been treated to remove most radioactive contaminants, its decision has been met with skepticism and concern by neighboring countries.

Despite China’s refusal to join the IAEA system, other countries are participating in the monitoring initiative. The purpose of this system is to provide an independent analysis of the seawater samples taken off the Fukushima coast. By involving multiple countries, it aims to ensure an unbiased assessment of the potential environmental impact of the released water.

FAQ:

What is the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)?

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is an international organization that promotes the peaceful use of nuclear energy and works to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons. It plays a vital role in the global nuclear safety and security framework.

Why is China declining to join the IAEA system?

Why is there opposition to Japan’s release of treated radioactive water into the ocean?

