In a bid to prevent excessive mourning for the late former premier Li Keqiang, Chinese authorities have announced that flags will be lowered to half-staff on Thursday when he is cremated. The move comes as authorities aim to curb what they perceive as a potential criticism of Communist Party chief Xi Jinping’s regime, as Li’s death sparked an outpouring of grief and poignant social media posts expressing remembrance.

The passing of senior officials in the Communist Party has historically been a delicate time for the country. The death of Hu Yaobang in 1989, for example, triggered the infamous Tiananmen Square protests. Li Keqiang, who was regarded as a proponent of free-market policies and openness to the West, has become a symbol of the alternative path that the increasingly authoritarian Chinese government opted not to take.

To mitigate any potential unrest, universities across the nation have instructed students to abstain from public gatherings. Mourners have been visiting various locations, such as Li’s childhood residence in Hefei, to leave flowers in his memory. However, authorities have closely monitored these gatherings and dismantled some informal memorials.

Experts suggest that expressing sorrow for Li’s death indirectly provides an avenue for the Chinese population to voice their discontent with Xi Jinping’s leadership. Jeffrey Wasserstrom, a professor of Chinese history at the University of California, Irvine, explains that there is limited opportunity for dissent without facing significant risks.

While the mourning period for Li Keqiang is unquestionably a time of reflection and remembrance, the Chinese government’s measures indicate a concerted effort to manage and control the public’s response. It serves as a reminder of the tight control the Communist Party exerts over public expression and dissenting opinions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who was Li Keqiang?

A: Li Keqiang was a former premier of China and the country’s top economic official between 2013 and earlier this year.

Q: Why is the Chinese government concerned about excessive mourning for Li Keqiang?

A: The government fears that the widespread mourning for Li could be interpreted as criticism of Xi Jinping’s rule and the growing authoritarianism in China.

Q: What happened after the death of Hu Yaobang in 1989?

A: Hu Yaobang’s death led to the infamous Tiananmen Square protests in 1989.

Q: Why is expressing regret for Li’s death seen as an opportunity to voice discontent?

A: Due to limited avenues for dissent in China, expressing grief for Li’s passing allows individuals to indirectly express their dissatisfaction with Xi Jinping’s leadership and government policies.