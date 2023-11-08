The Importance of Balancing Economic Dependencies: EU’s Approach to China

As the European Union (EU) explores ways to reduce economic dependencies and mitigate risks, it remains committed to maintaining ties with China. However, the EU believes that China can play a significant role in alleviating concerns and reducing the perception of risk. The EU’s Trade Commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis, emphasized the need for China to address issues such as the lack of a level playing field and the politicization of the business environment.

In a speech delivered at Tsinghua University in Beijing, Dombrovskis acknowledged the deep economic ties between Europe and China but emphasized that China could take steps to improve the EU’s perception of risk. He pointed out that new laws introduced by China this year, such as the foreign relations and anti-espionage laws, create compliance risks for foreign companies due to their ambiguous nature.

The ambiguity of these laws contributes to a lack of clarity for European companies, making it difficult for them to understand their compliance obligations. Consequently, this decreases business confidence and acts as a deterrent to new investments in China. Dombrovskis is expected to express these concerns during a high-level economic and trade dialogue with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

Furthermore, the EU has been grappling with trade imbalances, as evidenced by its widening trade deficit with China. As part of its de-risking strategy, the EU is evaluating its reliance on China for raw materials, components, and the competitiveness of Chinese products in the European market. The European Commission has recently initiated an investigation into whether to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports that allegedly benefit from state subsidies, aiming to ensure fair competition.

It is essential to note that the EU’s approach is not protectionist, but rather seeks fair competition. However, China has criticized the EU’s investigation, labeling it as protectionist. While the EU emphasizes that its de-risking strategy does not imply decoupling, the Chinese side remains skeptical.

Finding a balance between economic dependencies and risk reduction is crucial for the EU. By addressing concerns related to the business environment and facilitating clearer compliance obligations, China can contribute to enhancing business confidence and attracting new investments. The EU’s de-risking strategy aims to foster fair competition and reduce trade imbalances without resorting to protectionist measures. By engaging in open and constructive dialogue, both the EU and China can work towards strengthening their economic ties and finding mutually beneficial solutions.